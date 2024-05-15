Sip, Savor, Repeat: Monkey Bar’s Summer Cocktails

Bangalore, May 2024: Get ready to sip your way through summer with Monkey Bar’s latest lineup of classic cocktails with a twist. This summer cocktail menu is bursting with vibrant flavors and refreshing combinations that promise to tantalize your taste buds and keep you cool all season long. From the zesty kick of Monkey Bar’s signature Manga Mule to the tropical allure of the Hey Daisy, each drink on their menu is crafted to perfection, blending traditional favorites with innovative twists that capture the essence of summer in every sip.

Join them for an unforgettable culinary journey and experience the best of summer with their handcrafted cocktails. Whether unwinding after a long day of work or celebrating a special occasion, their summer cocktail menu is sure to add a splash of excitement to any gathering. Cheers to sunshine, good company, and unforgettable flavors at Monkey Bar!



Summer Specials Cocktails

Manga Mule



A refreshing blend of green mango murabba, vodka, lime, and ginger ale.

The Monkey Queen



Features Queen pineapple and vanilla cordial with lime, elderflower, and soda, celebrating the flavors of the East.

Church Street Corner



Inspired by Peru’s salt and chili childhood snack, this cocktail mixes tequila, pink guava, bird eye chili, agave, and citric flavors.



Hey Daisy



Inspired by the 1800 century Daisy cocktail, this twist showcases tequila, Madurai tamarind, lime, agave and kafir in

one glass.



Barrel-aged La Rosita

Tequila Gold, Campari and vermouth rosso;aged in a white oak barrel.