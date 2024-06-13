Elevate your Father’s Day celebration with a Sophisticated Highball Night in with your Dad

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate the remarkable man who has shaped your life. There are endless ways to express your appreciation for your father on this occasion, and for spirit enthusiasts, and there’s no better way to enjoy a special evening of reminiscing together than bonding over a glass of finely crafted whisky highballs and fond memories. The highball trend has become the defining drinking style for those who enjoy savouring the pure flavours and elegance of fine whisky, as they bring out the robust character of the spirit with a refreshing effervescence. Whether your father is a connoisseur of single malts or appreciates the smooth complexity of a blended whisky, here are four highball whisky recipes that offer a refined way to enjoy your favourite spirit with your dad and elevate your celebration of Father’s Day.

The New York Highball

This classy highball encapsulates the rich and exciting journey of life with its vivid colours. The two-toned aesthetics of the drink accentuate the allure of this highball, which is served with DEWAR’S whisky at the bottom and topped with red wine.

Ingredients:

60ml DEWAR’S 12 Year Old Scotch whisky

25ml fresh lemon juice

25ml sugar syrup (1:1 sugar to water by weight)

Steps:

Add DEWAR’S whisky, lemon juice, and sugar syrup to a chilled highball glass with ice and stir to chill

Top off with ~45ml of chilled soda water

Take a spoon and put it over the drink with the bottom just touching the liquid and pour red wine into the spoon so it floats on the top of the drink

Garnish with a lemon or orange twist

The Ginger Highball

The marriage of whisky and ginger in a highball cocktail has a quintessentially Indian connection in its origins. The aromatic and zesty flavours of ginger stands in strong juxtaposition to the smooth and layered flavour of DEWAR’S 12 Year Old Scotch whisky in the highball – blending together to create a uniquely delectable drink with a kick.

Ingredients:

60ml DEWAR’S 12 Year Old Scotch

15ml Lemon Juice

15ml Ginger Syrup

15ml Sugar Syrup

30-60ml Soda

Steps:

Blend and strain fresh ginger with just enough water to help it blend. Add castor sugar and stir to mix. Ensure the ginger to sugar ratio is 4:3. Combine all the other ingredients in a highball glass Fill it with ice and stir till chilled Top off with more ice and soda. Garnish with a lemon wedge or wheel

The Green Tea Highball

Encapsulating the essence of Japanese cocktail culture, the Green Tea Highball is built on a harmony of flavors and meticulous craftsmanship. The subtle taste of green tea blends seamlessly with the smooth and nuanced profile of DEWAR’S 12 Year Old Scotch whisky – creating an intricate combination of flavors that is further enhanced by the effervescence of soda in the highball mixture.

Ingredients:

60ml DEWAR’S 12 Year Old Scotch

5ml Lemon Juice

10ml Sugar Syrup

60ml Green Tea

Steps:

Take 12 green tea bags steeped in 500ml hot water for not more than 30 seconds. Chill it once ready. Add the chilled green tea to all the other ingredients in a highball glass Fill it with ice and stir till chilled Top it off with more ice and soda Garnish with a pineapple leave or a lime wheel

The Jamun Highball

This concoction of whisky and jamun in a highball cocktail accentuates the smoothness of the DEWAR’S 12 Year Old Scotch whisky with the signature sweetness and tart flavour of jamun for a truly memorable highball.

Ingredients:

60ml DEWAR’S 12 Year Old Scotch whisky

25ml Jamun Syrup

15ml Lemon Juice

Top with Soda

Steps: