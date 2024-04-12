Tuk Tuk

The Night Noodle Market at The Fatty Bao

Bengaluru, Karnataka – 2nd April, 2024 – Mark your calendars! The Fatty Bao Bengaluru is hosting a lively Asian Night Market on Friday, April 12th, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM at their Lavelle Road outlet. This market is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, looking to support local businesses, or simply seeking a fun night out, this event offers something for everyone.

The Night Market promises a fun-filled evening of shopping, foot massages, delicious food, and entertainment, making it a perfect outing for everyone – friends, families, and couples alike.

Get ready for a market overflowing with unique finds! From vintage threads at Clothes by Grandma Would Approve to stunning nail art by Nails by Sugar Coat, there’s something for everyone. Shoppers can expect a treasure trove of goodies, including captivating tarot readings by Queen Andro and mesmerizing cyanotype art by Pratyush Thaker.

Indulge in a delectable spread inspired by Asian street food. From mouthwatering Asian street food to refreshing cocktails, the menu is especially curated to give you an authentic taste of A bangkok style night market right here in Bangalore.

Dive into delicious baos at the Night Noodle Market! Try the savory Grilled Sambal Chicken Bao with a kick of sambal oelek or the classic Char Siu Bao featuring pork belly and tangy green apple kimchi.

Looking for a lighter option? The Night Noodle Market offers fresh and flavorful Kung Fu Noodles. Opt for the Vegetable Garlic Noodles for a classic veggie stir-fry or go for the Vegetable Pad Thai Noodles for a taste of Thailand.

Entertainment Extravaganza: Get ready to be entertained with an exciting program featuring live music by V2 Project, performances, and engaging activities, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the market.

Head to The Fatty Bao’s Lavelle Road outlet on April 12th and prepare for an evening filled with community spirit, delicious food, and exciting discoveries.

Please follow The Fatty Bao Instagram account for more details.

Time: 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Location: The Fatty Bao at lavelle road outlet

Entry Fee: Free Entry

Address:

Lavelle Road, Bengaluru – 25/4, 1st floor, Lavelle Road, opposite Harley Davidson showroom, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

Enquires: 099017 64711

Facebook: thefattybaoindia

Instagram: thefattybaoindia

About The Fatty Bao:

Started in 2015, The Fatty Bao was the first of its kind. Putting fun into Asian dining! From the decor of our restaurant, to our food and cocktail program, everything is designed keeping in mind a quirky and playful vibe. The food at Fatty has always been uncomplicated and approachable. We serve popular pan Asian dishes in a lively and energetic environment.

From our baos that we make inhouse, to our small plates and bowls, we focus on ingredients and flavors that are familiar and comforting. There is something for everyone whenever you visit.