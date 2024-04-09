Which mangoes are coming in this season?

Attributed to – Team Madras Mandi

India accounts for a staggering 50% of the world’s mango yield. This year, the mango trees have surprised us with early flowering, resulting in an accelerated ripening process. This phenomenon can be attributed to a variety of factors, including climatic conditions, soil fertility, and horticultural practices.

As the early fruits grace the markets, it’s essential to understand the unique characteristics and nuances of the varieties that will be coming this season, ensuring that you can make an informed choice when indulging in these tropical delights.

Let’s take a look at some of the mango varieties you can expect to enjoy this season:

Ratnagiri Alphonso: No mango season is complete without the mention of the illustrious Ratnagiri Alphonso. Hailing from the coastal regions of Maharashtra, this variety is revered for its exquisite flavour, velvety texture, and vibrant saffron hue. The Alphonso is a true embodiment of luxury, with its delicate balance of sweetness and tanginess, making it a favourite among mango connoisseurs worldwide.

Imam Pasand: Originating from the fertile lands of Uttar Pradesh, the Imam Pasand mango is a true gem that deserves a place in every fruit basket. Its name, translating to “favoured by the clergy,” speaks volumes about its exceptional taste and quality. With delightfully sweet and aromatic flesh, this variety is sure to leave you craving for more.

Banganapalli: The Banganapalli mango, a native of Andhra Pradesh, is a true testament to the rich diversity of Indian mangoes. Known for its elongated shape and vibrant yellow hue, this variety boasts a unique flavour profile that strikes a perfect balance between sweetness and tanginess. Its firm flesh and easy peel-ability make it a popular choice for both culinary creations and simple indulgence.

Malgova: Hailing from the lush Western Ghats region, the Malgova mango is a true delight for those who appreciate the finer things in life. This variety is renowned for its striking appearance, with a deep green hue that transitions to a rich crimson as it ripens. Its flesh is firm yet succulent, offering a burst of tropical flavours that will leave you craving for more.

Totapuri: The Totapuri mango, originating from the northern parts of India, is a variety that defies conventions. With its unique shape and vibrant hues, this mango is a true visual feast. But its true magic lies within, as its flesh offers a delightful combination of sweetness and tanginess that will tantalise your taste buds.

Neelam: The Neelam mango, with its striking blue-hued skin, is a sight to behold. This unique variety, native to South India, boasts a rich and complex flavour profile that is sure to captivate even the most discerning palates. Its sweet and slightly tangy flesh is a true delight, making it a must-try for mango enthusiasts.

Rumani: The Rumani mango, a beloved variety from the northern regions of India, is a true embodiment of opulence. With its vibrant golden hue and luscious texture, this mango is a treat for both the eyes and the palate. Its sweetness is balanced with a subtle tanginess, creating a harmonious flavour experience that will transport you to the courts of ancient kings.

Senthura: Hailing from the southern states of India, the Senthura mango is a true gem that deserves recognition. Its vibrant yellow skin and firm flesh offer a delightful contrast, while its sweet and slightly tangy flavour profile will leave you craving for more. This variety is a must-try for those seeking a unique and memorable mango experience.

Javadhu: The Javadhu mango, a lesser-known variety from the Javadhu Hills region of Tamil Nadu, is a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered. With its unique flavour profile that blends sweetness and tanginess in perfect harmony, this mango is sure to captivate your senses. Its firm flesh and easy peel-ability make it a convenient choice for on-the-go indulgence.

To Conclude

As mango season kicks off early this year, get ready to dive into a delightful variety of mangoes across India. From the famous Ratnagiri Alphonso to Javadhu mango from Tamil Nadu, there’s a mango for every taste bud. Whether you prefer the sweet and fragrant Imam Pasand or the eye-catching Rumani, you’re in for a treat. With mangoes being such a big part of our culture and food, this season promises loads of delicious adventures and flavours to savour.