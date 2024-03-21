Spicing it up! : Foo’s Fiery Edit Menu Is Back

Get ready to turn up the heat with Foo’s much-awaited Fiery Edit Menu! Prepare your palate for a symphony of flavours as Foo’s menu boasts an array of flavoursome and fiery dishes infused with perfect blend of spices and seasonings, creating a culinary experience that’s truly

unforgettable.

The Fiery Menu Edition presents an exquisite selection of sushi rolls such as the Spicy Blue Rice Habanero Roll and Chipotle Prawn Maki, crafted with precision and passion. This limited-time menu also features an enticing variety of dim sum options including Jalapeño & Brie Cheese Dumpling, Snow Peas, Asparagus, Chilli Dumpling, Lamb Thai Chilli Dumpling, and Fiery Chicken Dumpling. Take a spicy voyage through the Asian landscape with the small plates menu which showcases dishes like Peri Peri Brussels Sprouts, King Chilli Wonton, Ghost Pepper Prawns, and Smoked Chicken Chilli Wonton. Conclude your culinary journey with Rice & Noodles such as Firecracker Fried Rice and Fierce & Fiery Ho Fan Noodles perfectly complemented with Fire & Ice, the Pineapple Chilli ice cream and Ice Spice, the Guava Chilli ice cream featured on the menu.

Pair the dishes with the curated cocktail menu featuring drinks such as Pickled Picante made with Camino Silver Tequila, Pickled Jalapeno, Agave Nectar, Lime Juice, Coriander Leaves, and a dash of Celery Salt. The Hotshot, crafted with Dewar’s 8 Y.O. Whisky, fresh Lemon Juice, fine Sugar Syrup, and a hint of Aromatic Bitters, is elegantly finished with a luxurious Peanut Butter Tuile. Savour the Flaming Sunset, a delightful blend of Bombay Sapphire Gin, Aperol, Prosecco, Thai Chilli Syrup, and Lemon Juice, crowned with Chilli Cracker & Caviar for a fiery finish. Conclude your cocktail experience with Tropic it like it’s hot! featuring Grey Goose Vodka, a hint of Yellow Habanero Chilli Syrup, and the refreshing kick of Mango Kombucha, adorned with delightful Mango Fruit Leather.

Speaking about the menu, Keenan Tham, Co-founder & Managing Director for Pebble Street Hospitality said, “We are thrilled to be back with the Fiery Edit! This year’s menu is very exciting as we have 16 new dishes, desserts, and 4 cocktails that we can’t wait for our patrons to experience at all of our Foo outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru & Ahmedabad”.

Mark your calendars, as this limited-edition menu is available for dining and delivery across all Foo outlets from

February 29th to March 31st , 2024.

*Alcoholic beverages are not served in Foo Ahmedabad*

Available: Across all Foo outlets in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru

For reservations and inquiries, please contact:

Thane: 9819828537

Jio World Drive: 85919 83371

Bandra: 93219 15408

Andheri: 93213 46591

Town: 99201 33488

Phoenix Palladium: 86574 07773

NESCO: 80974 88879

Powai: 93213 33314

Ahmedabad: 090168 51931

Brigade Road, Bengaluru: 097420 44747

Duration: From 26th February to 31st March

Know more on: https://www.instagram.com/fooindia/?hl=en