General
Celebrating Womens and Their Love for Spirits
The yearly celebration, which coincides with Women’s History Month by a week, has a different message each year; in 2023, it will be to #EmbraceEquality. Working together to create an equal world by emphasizing collective activity that results in genuine change is key, and everyone can play a role in this effort. Please find the product’s details below.
Indri – Trini ( Single malt Whiskey)
This women’s day make your loved one’s feel special with a royal experience for all the 5 senses i.e., smell, taste, touch, sight and sound, by presenting them with a with a bottle of Indri Trini, making them feel special not just in your life but also in their own lives, what they do us is not ordinary and for that extra effort they deserve something special and we Indri trini celebrate Women’s day embracing the equality.
Price- 3100/-
Camikara
The women in your life are not average, so treat them to something special. Give them a bottle of Camikara which is a luxury twelve years aged rum, made out of hundred percent sugarcane and acknowledge their achievements throughout their lives. Camikara is celebrating this Women’s Day by eliminating the stereotype that women shouldn’t drink alcohol.
Price-6000/-
Lone Wolf
On International Women’s Day, this March, Lone Wolf Beer, along with the rest of the world, celebrates female leaders, changemakers and the many historic milestones in moving equality forward. Beer is fast approaching making its way to being the next ‘women’s best friend.’ and stating the obvious, beer and the oncoming summer season go hand-in-hand.
Price-85/- And above
RECENT POSTS
Press Release1 day ago
Dahanu Celebrates “StreeRang,” A Unique Event to Felicitate and Celebrate Nari Shakti from Palghar and adjoining areas
The two-day event depicted the local culture and was marked with numerous activities to celebrate and empower local women. Dahanu,...
General1 day ago
Rage Coffee expands its product portfolio enters new Ready to drink cold coffee segment
New Delhi, March 28th, 2023: The scorching summer sun always takes a big sip from your energy levels and drains you...
Press Release2 weeks ago
McDonald’s India- North and East Opens Restaurants with No Onion No Garlic Menu enroute the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi
Offering a 100% Vegetarian Menu, the restaurants are located at New Track- Tarakote Marg and Ardhkuwari Jammu, 16 March...
Press Release2 weeks ago
Gynoveda, Ayurveda-backed women’s healthcare startup, raises $10M in Series A funding led by India Alternatives Fund
Eyes democratising Ayurveda-enabled curative solutions from puberty to menopause for 1 Million women of India Round also saw participation from...
Press Release3 weeks ago
Butterfly Ayurveda organizes exclusive Women’s Day Wellness Workshop
New Delhi, March 09, 2023: With Women’s Day right around the corner, preparation for the celebrations and revelries have begun....