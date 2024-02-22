From Field to Feast: Maverick & Farmer Celebrates the Harvest Festival with an Immersive Weekend

A curated experience, workshops, exciting stalls and live acoustic performances on the 24th and 25th of February

16th February 2024, Bangalore: Artisanal coffee brand Maverick & Farmer celebrates all things coffee with the second edition of the Harvest Festival at their cafe in Ulsoor on the 24th and 25th of February. The two-day immersive festival will be brimming with a host of hands-on, unique experiences and a vibrant marketplace showcasing local talents.

For coffee enthusiasts, interactive workshops unlock the secrets behind brewing. One such workshop, Making Filter Coffee Sexy, will be led by Ashish D’abreo- Q grader, coffee roaster and co-founder, Maverick & Farmer Coffee and will engage participants in an interactive session to explore tips and tricks for innovative coffee that can be made at home for a cafe like experience.

As part of the festival, the third edition of its “Friends of the Farmer” brew sessions will also be taking place. The initiative continues to shine a spotlight on local coffee farmers and their exceptional produce. This session, scheduled for February 24th at 4:30 pm at the Ulsoor cafe, will feature farmer Aveen Rodrigues from Melkodige estate. The estate mainly grows Arabica under a unique three-tier shade which supports the native flora and fauna and was also the winner of the 2013 best coffee farmer in India from Nespresso Switzerland.

Speaking on the festival, K.G. Jagadeesha, CEO and and Secretary of the Coffee Board of India said, “Maverick & Farmer’s initiative, through the Harvest Festival, is playing a crucial role in promoting sustainable and ethical coffee practices in India. By showcasing the stories and faces behind our coffee, they are inspiring consumers to make informed choices and support responsible farming methods. This not only benefits our environment but supports our hardworking coffee communities.”

Included in the festivities, Käse artisanal cheese makers will host a special cheese and coffee pairing workshop, allowing participants to sample different cheeses and coffee.

Beyond workshops, history buffs can join renowned coffee expert Vinay Parameshwarappa on a unique Coffee Cantonment walk. The cantonment walk will uncover Bangalore’s hidden coffee gems and delve into the city’s rich coffee heritage. Attendees can peruse handmade crafts, indulge in seasonal treats, and explore sustainable finds from artisans, farmers, and entrepreneurs. Live music sets the festive mood throughout the weekend, while engaging activities keep families entertained, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for nature.

Whether a seasoned coffee connoisseur or simply enjoy good food and company, this immersive festival promises an unforgettable experience. Drop in and be part of this exciting experience at the Maverick & Farmer cafe in Ulsoor.

Follow @maverickandfarmer on Instagram for the schedule and more updates.

When: 24th and 25th February 2024

Where: Maverick & Farmer, Ulsoor and Koramangala

Timings: 11:30 am onwards

Pricing: Entry Free

