Press Release
Indulge in a weekend pop-up of comforting French flavours by Chef Amiel Guerin
Bengaluru, 11th April 2023: Amiel Gourmet, a collective establishment of modern French cuisine located in Bengaluru, introduces an exclusive pop-up at The Courtyard Community this weekend. The lunch and dinner menu curated by Chef Amiel will bring a taste of cosy French gastronomy to the city.
Bringing his culinary mastery skill to life, the menu features nourishing delicacies from various regions of France made with locally-sourced & fresh ingredients. Prepare your palate with a refreshing Amuse Bouche from Nantes while diving into various flavourful choices of mains including Bordeaux favourite Porcini Rissoto – flavoured with burnt garlic, truffle, parmesan & parsley or the Sea Bream Fish from the port city of Brittany – served with saffron risotto, seasonal vegetables & orange hollandaise. For a sweet ecstasy moment, indulge in the Paris quintessential Profiteroles – a choux-based dessert filled with vanilla ice cream, hot chocolate sauce & roasted almonds, and much more from the menu.
Book your tickets now to experience this limited-edition pop-up offer!
Availability: 14th, 15th and 16th April 2023, Lunch & Dinner
Location: The Courtyard Community, Shanti Nagar, 560027
Booking Link: airmenus.in/courtyard/order
Price: INR 3040 plus taxes per person
For media queries, please contact:
Abhishek Das: +91 88265 82632
Nasreen Patel: +91 99452 80507
Swaha Sircar: +91 98865 80087
RECENT POSTS
Indulge in a weekend pop-up of comforting French flavours by Chef Amiel Guerin
Bengaluru, 11th April 2023: Amiel Gourmet, a collective establishment of modern French cuisine located in Bengaluru, introduces an exclusive pop-up at...
Camikara Makes India Proud Globally
The First Indian Rum to Ever Win A Gold Medal at the Prestigious IWSC Awards 2023, With 95 Points April 2023,...
Dahanu Celebrates “StreeRang,” A Unique Event to Felicitate and Celebrate Nari Shakti from Palghar and adjoining areas
The two-day event depicted the local culture and was marked with numerous activities to celebrate and empower local women. Dahanu,...
Rage Coffee expands its product portfolio enters new Ready to drink cold coffee segment
New Delhi, March 28th, 2023: The scorching summer sun always takes a big sip from your energy levels and drains you...
McDonald’s India- North and East Opens Restaurants with No Onion No Garlic Menu enroute the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi
Offering a 100% Vegetarian Menu, the restaurants are located at New Track- Tarakote Marg and Ardhkuwari Jammu, 16 March...