Indulge in a weekend pop-up of comforting French flavours by Chef Amiel Guerin

Bengaluru, 11th April 2023: Amiel Gourmet, a collective establishment of modern French cuisine located in Bengaluru, introduces an exclusive pop-up at The Courtyard Community this weekend. The lunch and dinner menu curated by Chef Amiel will bring a taste of cosy French gastronomy to the city.

Bringing his culinary mastery skill to life, the menu features nourishing delicacies from various regions of France made with locally-sourced & fresh ingredients. Prepare your palate with a refreshing Amuse Bouche from Nantes while diving into various flavourful choices of mains including Bordeaux favourite Porcini Rissoto – flavoured with burnt garlic, truffle, parmesan & parsley or the Sea Bream Fish from the port city of Brittany – served with saffron risotto, seasonal vegetables & orange hollandaise. For a sweet ecstasy moment, indulge in the Paris quintessential Profiteroles – a choux-based dessert filled with vanilla ice cream, hot chocolate sauce & roasted almonds, and much more from the menu.

Book your tickets now to experience this limited-edition pop-up offer!

Availability: 14th, 15th and 16th April 2023, Lunch & Dinner

Location: The Courtyard Community, Shanti Nagar, 560027

Booking Link: airmenus.in/courtyard/order

Price: INR 3040 plus taxes per person

For media queries, please contact:

Abhishek Das: +91 88265 82632

Nasreen Patel: +91 99452 80507

Swaha Sircar: +91 98865 80087