Brik Oven and Food Lover Company Unite for a Breakfast Sandwich Pop-Up, Benefitting the Coorg Wellness Foundation

Bangalore, July 2023: Brik Oven, the renowned Bangalore-based pizzeria is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Nikki Ponappa, golf coach and founder-the Food Lover Company, for a special breakfast sandwich pop-up event. This partnership aims to support the Coorg Wellness Foundation, with all proceeds from the event going towards the charitable organization.

Brik Oven’s sourdough, meticulously fermented for 48 hours, will be generously packed with the most delicious fillings. The menu will be showcasing a range of breakfast sandwiches including scrumptious Burrata and Mozzarella cheeses and bread made in-house at Brik Oven. Drawing inspiration from the coffee heartland, the sandwich spread will feature an authentic Coorg delicacy as well, directly sourced from the estates of Coorg – the Pandi Curry. The offering will also include Veg, Vegan, Prawn and Brik Oven’s own Roast Chicken and Ham varieties, paired with fresh seasonal fruits for a harmony of flavours.

Brik Oven and the Food Lover Company aim to create a memorable culinary experience for attendees while supporting a noble cause, a commitment to building a community and giving back to the Coorg Wellness Foundation. The Food Lover Company has made significant contributions to the foundation’s initiatives, including the construction of homes and the provision of higher education for children in Coorg.

Drop in at Brik Oven and dig into these mouth-watering sandwiches. Follow @brikovenblr on Instagram for more updates!

● WHEN: 30th July 2023

● WHERE: Brik Oven Indiranagar

● TIMINGS: 8:00am – 11:30 am

● PRICE: INR 500/- onwards plus tax

● CONTACT: +91 98809 55129

● LOCATION: 872/a, 80 Feet Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560038

For media queries, please contact:

● Alena Warrior +91 9845216289, [email protected]

● Nasreen Patel +91 99452 80507, [email protected]