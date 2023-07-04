Introducing “Little Yogi’s Arts Carnival”: Yogisattva’s First Edition of an exciting Kids’ event

An exciting 2-day crafts and art workshop on the 7th and 8th of July in Mumbai

This Monsoon, get your kids ready for some fun and exciting art workshops curated by Yogisattva Cafe in association with Book A Workshop -the Little Yogis Arts Carnival. The event provides a fun-filled opportunity for kids to enjoy their holiday time and create wonderful memories before the school year begins and it aims to bring people together and create a friendly community environment.

The event has a curation of 8 art workshops exclusively designed for kids aged 3 to 10 years and it will take place on the 7th and 8th of July at Yogisattva Café. The workshops are designed to give children a fun sensory experience getting them to be involved in making a unique item in each activity. With a focus on creativity and imagination, kids will enjoy a variety of activities like making Fridge magnets, Bottle painting, making Pom Pom photo frames, creating Warli Art on Kulhad, and much more. It’s an excellent opportunity for them to learn and have fun simultaneously!

Book A Workshop, known for its expertise in educational and entertaining programs for kids, will ensure that each activity is designed to be engaging, age-appropriate, and educational. The workshop facilitators are experienced professionals who specialise in working with children and creating a dynamic learning atmosphere.

“We are excited to organise this special workshop for children in partnership with Book A Workshop,” says Raveena Taurani, the Founder of Yogisattva. “Our goal is to create a nurturing environment where kids can explore their interests, learn new skills, and make lasting memories all with the backdrop of the Monsoon rains in our beautiful outdoor balcony area of the Cafe.”

To register for Little Yogi’s Carnival:

https://www.yogisattva.com/shop/product/little-yogis-arts-carnival-x-book-a-workshop

Date: 7th & 8th July 2023

Time: 12 pm to 6 pm

Cost: 1 day 1500/-

2 days 2700/-

Address: Yogisattva, Pinnacle House, 7th Floor, 15th Road, P.D. Hinduja Junction, Mumbai 400050, Maharashtra.

Contact: 7506666110 / 9021226443

About Yogisattva Café:

Yogisattva is India’s First 100% Vegan & Gluten Free Plant Based Cafe in the heart of Mumbai. They specialise in making healthy food tasty and accessible. Yogisattva translates as ‘Yoga Being’. The goal of Yogisattva is to support farmers by buying organic produce across different farms in Maharashtra as well as to empower people with the knowledge of how to feed themselves with nutrient-dense unprocessed food. All the food they teach and retail at our outlet is primarily organic, vegan, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free.

About Book A Workshop:

Book A Workshop is the leading platform in India for learning experiences. Their extensive collection of over 40 diverse DIY kits sets them apart. Each kit is accompanied by a helpful video tutorial, ensuring smooth execution. They take pride in being the sole company in India that offers doorstep delivery of such a wide range of kits, along with comprehensive tutorials.