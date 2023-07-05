Domino’s India Champions Nutritional Innovation with the Launch of New Ragi Super Crust Pizza in Gujarat

~ In line with the International Year of Millets 2023, this culinary innovation from Domino’s Pizza India aims to promote millet consumption, support health and sustainability while furthering Gujarat’s significant role in India’s agricultural landscape ~

Noida, 1st July 2023: Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD), India’s largest foodservice company, today launched the innovative NEW RAGI SUPER CRUST Pizza in Gujarat. The state is a prominent contributor to India’s agricultural industry, has made significant strides in producing and promoting millets. The esteemed Chief Minister of Gujarat, Honourable Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, graced the event with his presence. As a brand renowned for its innovation and customer satisfaction, Domino’s latest menu addition aligns with the United Nations’ declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets. This launch is going to promote the nutritional and ecological benefits of millets, encouraging their global consumption.

The NEW RAGI SUPER CRUST Pizza is a culinary fusion of Domino’s pizza expertise and the wholesome goodness of ragi (finger millet) promising an appetizing and nutritious experience for customers. Prepared by Domino’s expert chefs, the pizza features superior quality millet ingredients like Finger Millets Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, and Plain Oats, combined with a multi-seed mix of Flax seed, Watermelon seed, Pumpkin seed, and Sunflower Seeds.

Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, praised Domino’s visionary initiative and shared, “I am pleased to be a part of this momentous occasion of Jubilant Foodworks Limited and Domino’s launching of Millet Pizza and the virtual inauguration of their upcoming Food Processing Park in Sanand. We applaud Jubilant FoodWorks Limited efforts to promote millets in Gujarat. This move showcases their understanding of Gujarat’s extensive millet consumption. With India ranking as the 5th largest millet exporter worldwide, Domino’s NEW RAGI SUPER CRUST Pizza propels millet consumption within the nation. This unique innovation not only exemplifies the brand’s originality but also aligns with the Honourable Prime Minister’s call to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.”

Shyam S Bhartia and Hari S Bhartia, Chairman and Co-Chairman of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, expressed their excitement over the launch, “Gujarat’s vibrant millet production provides a wealth of ingredients for inventive cuisine. We are thrilled to unveil the Domino’s NEW RAGI SUPER CRUST Pizza in a state revered for its culinary richness. Our goal is to align with the Government of India’s vision of making 2023 truly the year of Millets. We believe this innovative range will create memorable pizza-eating experiences for our customers.”

As Gujarat continues to demonstrate its potential, the Jubilant Bhartia Group sees the state as a prime location for investment and expansion. Gujarat’s promising growth, investment-friendly environment, and efficient governance have been key to the Jubilant Bhartia Group’s success. Committed to contributing to Gujarat’s development, Jubilant FoodWorks has unveiled plans to establish a state-of-the-art food processing park in the Sanand Industrial Area, reinforcing the company’s belief in Gujarat’s potential and commitment to job creation.

About Jubilant FoodWorks Limited^:

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD) is India’s largest food service company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,816 Domino’s restaurants across 393 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its wholly-owned owned subsidiaries which currently has 48 and 17 restaurants respectively. Jubilant FoodWorks also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ restaurants in India and Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Company currently operates 21 Dunkin’ restaurants across six Indian cities and 13 Popeyes restaurants in two cities.

In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 13 restaurants across three cities.

Note: ^All store counts as on March 31, 2023

