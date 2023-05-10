Press Release
Mother’s Day | Frozen Fun
Make Your heart melt with Frozen Fun
1. Gift Box 9 TUB (140 ML)
We understand that great dessert brings people together and has the power to create immense joy. This is why at the heart of it, Frozen Fun’s exceptional and consistent taste forms a special connection with our customers through their special 9-tub gift box. The flavors within the tub can be handpicked by the customers from a large gelato inventory.
Price – Rs. 2000/-
Website – https://www.frozenfun.com/product/gift-box-9-tub-140-ml/
2. Gift Box 6 TUB ( 500 ML)
The flavors within the tub can be handpicked by the customers from a large gelato inventory.
Price – Rs. 4700/-
Website – https://www.frozenfun.com/product/gift-box-6-tub-500-ml/
3. Mango-Toffee Parfait Cake
Made from locally grown Alphonso mangoes churned in a water base to have the perfect fresh-tasting pulpy Mango Sorbet. so beat the heat with your loving mother and celebrate her motherhood with the goodness of mango in the summer of 2023.
Price – Rs.1,800.00 And Above
Website – https://www.frozenfun.com/product/mango-toffee-parfait-cake/
4. Strawberry Gelato Cake
Our take on the very known dessert as a Gelato is made by reducing the ‘panna’ until it turns into a light brown shade of double cream along with caramel topped with real fresh Strawberries.
Price – Rs.1,800.00 And Above’
Website – https://www.frozenfun.com/product/strawberry-gelato-cake/
5. Strawberry Sorbet
Real organic strawberries churned in a water base to have the perfect fresh tasting Strawberry Sorbet to showcase your love and respect for your mother. strengthen your bond with your mother and while sharing an old memory and stories over Strawberry sorbet. Share a moment of joy and laughter this Mother’s Day.
Price – Rs.195.00
Website – https://www.frozenfun.com/product/strawberry-sorbet/
