Roast chicken vindaloo Recipe
|Prep Time
|30 minutes
|Cook Time
|60 minutes
|Servings
|
Ingredients
For the vindaloo spice mix
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp turmeric
- tsp ½ground ginger
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- tsp ½ground cloves
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- tsp ½ground fenugreek seeds
- 1 tsp mustard powder
- 1 tsp red chili powder
For the chicken vindaloo
- 3 tbsp garlic paste
- 3 tbsp palm vinegar or red wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp vindaloo spice mix from above
- 2 tbsp Oil
- Salt to taste
- 2 double poussin or small chickens oven-ready with skin on, large
- 16-20 baby carrots
- watercress leaves to garnish
For the vindaloo gravy
- 2 tbsp Sunflower Oil
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 3 garlic cloves sliced
- 2 medium onions finely chopped
- 1 tbsp vindaloo spice mix
- 2 medium tomatoes pureed
- 2 tbsp palm vinegar or red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp palm sugar
- 100 oz ml/3½flchicken stock
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves
For the masala corn
- 70 g/2½oz butter
- tsp ½red chilli powder
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp chaat masala
- 1 tsp caster sugar
- 300 g/10½oz frozen sweetcorn kernels
- 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves
Instructions
- For the vindaloo spice mix, put all the ingredients in a container and mix to combine.
- For the chicken vindaloo, mix the garlic paste, palm vinegar, spice mix, oil and salt together to form a paste. Rub the paste on the chickens and carrots. Set aside to marinate for an hour.
- Preheat the oven to 200C/400F/Gas 6.
- For the vindaloo gravy, heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan. Add the cinnamon stick and garlic and gently fry until the garlic is translucent. Add the chopped onions and cook until light-brown. Add the vindaloo spice mix and gently fry for 2-3 minutes, then stir in the tomatoes, vinegar and palm sugar and cook for 3-5 minutes. Pour in the chicken stock and simmer for 5-6 minutes. Season, to taste, with salt and stir through the chopped coriander leaves. Keep warm until ready to serve.
- For the chicken vindaloo, put the chickens and carrots on a roasting tray and cook for 15 minutes. Baste the chickens and cook for a further 15 minutes. Remove the chickens from the oven and set aside to rest for 10-15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make the masala corn. Melt the butter in a pan, then add the chilli powder, lime juice, chat masala and sugar and let it simmer for a few minutes. Add the frozen sweetcorn kernels and cook until warm. Sprinkle with chopped coriander leaves and keep warm until ready to serve.
- Joint the chicken and serve with the carrots, masala corn and vindaloo gravy. Garnish with watercress leaves.
