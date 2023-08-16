Vintage Car Rally Shines at India’s Heritage Palace Hotel Noormahal

From 1937 Rolls Royce 1972 Cadillac Sedan Deville: Vintage Car Rally Takes Delhi by Storm

New Delhi; August 10, 2023: In a spectacular showcase of opulence and heritage, Noormahal Palace, a landmark in India’s architectural history, hosted an enchanting Vintage Car Rally that transported attendees to the grandeur of a bygone era. The event, organised by Noormahal Palace in partnership with the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI), unfolded as a celebration of automotive artistry, history, and the need to preserve India’s rich heritage.

Against the backdrop of the iconic Noormahal Palace, this remarkable event stood as a heartfelt tribute to the golden era of motoring, etching an indelible memory in the hearts of vintage car enthusiasts and aficionados nationwide. The Vintage Car Rally, inaugurated by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, former minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Chander Shekhar Puri, Corporate General Manager of Noormahal Palace, embarked on its journey from DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, culminating at the resplendent Rani Bagh of Noormahal Palace in Karnal – a city steeped in history, known for its association with the legendary figure, Raja Karna, from the Mahabharata. As the procession of vintage automobiles gracefully traversed the streets, it not only captured the gaze of onlookers but also transported them to an era of magnificence and grandeur.

The rally unveiled a captivating fleet of meticulously restored vintage automobiles, each embodying a unique narrative that transcends time. With an exceptional collection of 16 vintage cars, the event unveiled the vinni stories of automotive artistry, embodying the opulence and refinement that defined the bygone era. “We participate in numerous car-motor events. Typically, we undertake a single long drive every year. Our annual route takes us from here to Jaipur, and we have previously visited destinations like Shimla, Ranthambore, and Alwar. These vintage drives during the monsoon are a special tradition for us, and this year, we headed for Noormahal Palace. HMCI Classic Drive rally is a testament to our commitment to showcasing the rich heritage of vintage automobiles.” emphasised Diljeet Titus, General Secretary, Heritage Motoring Club of India.

Among the exquisite lineup, the rally featured notable vintage gems, including the 1937 Rolls Royce 1938 Buick 90 L Limousine, 1938 Chrysler Plymouth, 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe,1947 Bentley MK 6 Drophead, 1954 Bentley S1, 1955 Land Rover Series One, 1958 Willys Jeep,1963 Fiat 1100, 1972 Cadillac Sedan Deville, 1966 Chevrolet Impala, 1968 Volkswagen Beetle VW1500, 1969 Volkswagen Beetle. The breathtaking collection was a vivid reminder of the fusion of elegance and engineering that once ruled the roads.

Kazim Ali, the Nawab of Rampur, praised the event, stating, “This rally is not just about automobiles; it’s a celebration of history, culture, and the timeless allure of vintage cars. It’s heartening to see such dedication to preserving our heritage.” He added, “The passionate car owners believe that this is not merely the preservation of vintage cars, but also the preservation of India’s rich heritage and culture. Therefore, we should all join hands in preserving it for future generations to appreciate its beauty.”