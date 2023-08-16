Press Release
Vintage Car Rally Shines at India’s Heritage Palace Hotel Noormahal
From 1937 Rolls Royce 1972 Cadillac Sedan Deville: Vintage Car Rally Takes Delhi by Storm
New Delhi; August 10, 2023: In a spectacular showcase of opulence and heritage, Noormahal Palace, a landmark in India’s architectural history, hosted an enchanting Vintage Car Rally that transported attendees to the grandeur of a bygone era. The event, organised by Noormahal Palace in partnership with the Heritage Motoring Club of India (HMCI), unfolded as a celebration of automotive artistry, history, and the need to preserve India’s rich heritage.
Against the backdrop of the iconic Noormahal Palace, this remarkable event stood as a heartfelt tribute to the golden era of motoring, etching an indelible memory in the hearts of vintage car enthusiasts and aficionados nationwide. The Vintage Car Rally, inaugurated by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, former minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Chander Shekhar Puri, Corporate General Manager of Noormahal Palace, embarked on its journey from DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj in Delhi, culminating at the resplendent Rani Bagh of Noormahal Palace in Karnal – a city steeped in history, known for its association with the legendary figure, Raja Karna, from the Mahabharata. As the procession of vintage automobiles gracefully traversed the streets, it not only captured the gaze of onlookers but also transported them to an era of magnificence and grandeur.
The rally unveiled a captivating fleet of meticulously restored vintage automobiles, each embodying a unique narrative that transcends time. With an exceptional collection of 16 vintage cars, the event unveiled the vinni stories of automotive artistry, embodying the opulence and refinement that defined the bygone era. “We participate in numerous car-motor events. Typically, we undertake a single long drive every year. Our annual route takes us from here to Jaipur, and we have previously visited destinations like Shimla, Ranthambore, and Alwar. These vintage drives during the monsoon are a special tradition for us, and this year, we headed for Noormahal Palace. HMCI Classic Drive rally is a testament to our commitment to showcasing the rich heritage of vintage automobiles.” emphasised Diljeet Titus, General Secretary, Heritage Motoring Club of India.
Among the exquisite lineup, the rally featured notable vintage gems, including the 1937 Rolls Royce 1938 Buick 90 L Limousine, 1938 Chrysler Plymouth, 1941 Cadillac Series 62 Coupe,1947 Bentley MK 6 Drophead, 1954 Bentley S1, 1955 Land Rover Series One, 1958 Willys Jeep,1963 Fiat 1100, 1972 Cadillac Sedan Deville, 1966 Chevrolet Impala, 1968 Volkswagen Beetle VW1500, 1969 Volkswagen Beetle. The breathtaking collection was a vivid reminder of the fusion of elegance and engineering that once ruled the roads.
Kazim Ali, the Nawab of Rampur, praised the event, stating, “This rally is not just about automobiles; it’s a celebration of history, culture, and the timeless allure of vintage cars. It’s heartening to see such dedication to preserving our heritage.” He added, “The passionate car owners believe that this is not merely the preservation of vintage cars, but also the preservation of India’s rich heritage and culture. Therefore, we should all join hands in preserving it for future generations to appreciate its beauty.”
Dining at Frontier Mail: Relive the lost cuisines taste
Transport yourself to the era of Nawabs at Noormahal Palace Hotel’s award-winning restaurant, Frontier Mail. Inspired by the legendary Frontier Mail train that journeyed between Bombay and Peshawar, this restaurant is a destination of choice for those seeking a royal feast. Step into a world adorned with actual antiques and elements from the iconic train, and savor cuisines from the regions through which the train once traversed. Frontier Mail promises a nostalgic culinary journey that will transport you to a time of elegance and grandeur. Delve into secret recipes and Indian heritage stories as you savor a menu featuring cuisines from the regions along the historic train route. Frontier Mail has quickly become a favorite dining spot for millennials seeking a blend of history, culture, and exceptional flavors.
Leading this enchanting parade was the 1937 Rolls-Royce 25/30 All Weather Convertible, owned by the venerable Mr. Madan Mohan. This masterpiece of British engineering elegantly blended open-air exhilaration with the regal sophistication that Rolls-Royce is renowned for. A few steps away, the 1938 Buick 90L Limousine, lovingly cared by Mr. Diljeet Titus, exuded an air of dignified elegance. Its spacious interiors and artful exterior detailing epitomised the grandeur of pre-war luxury travel. Making a bold statement was the 1938 Chrysler Plymouth, owned by Mr. Shamsher Singh Shahani.
“Vintage cars are more than just vehicles; they are time capsules that transport us back to an era of sophistication and timeless beauty,” said Colonel Manbeer Choudhary, Founder President of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Haryana (HRAH) and CMD of Jewels Classic Hotels Pvt. Ltd. “The Vintage Car Rally not only celebrates the craftsmanship of these automobiles but also showcases the spirit of camaraderie among collectors who share a deep passion for these treasures. At Noormahal Palace, we are committed to preserving and promoting India’s royal legacy and heritage luxury within and outside the country.”
From India’s prestigious royal families to corporate honchos, avid car collectors, restorers and social dignitaries, the vintage car rally witnessed the gracious presence of notable personalities including Mr. Madan Mohan, Mrs. Sanjana Mohan,Mr. Diljeet Titus, Mr. Shamsher Singh Shahani, Mr. Shivraj Anand & Ms. Puja Anand, Mr. Ranjit Malik, Mr. Uday Bahadur & Mr. Suryaveer Chauhan, Mr. Ravi Avalur, Mr. Gyanender Singh Dabas, Mr. Dhiraj Navani, Mr. Parmeet Bhalla, Mr. Puneet Duggal, Mr. Abhimanyu Sharma, Mr. Awini Ambuj Shanker, Mr. Raheel Mohan among others. Amidst the opulence and heritage, the event also saw the vibrant presence of India’s notable social media influencers including Yuvraj Dua, Sneha Arora, Shambhavi Mishra, Karan Marwah and more.
Speaking at the gala launch , Roop Partap Choudhary, Managing Director of Noormahal Palace Hotel and Founder of Colonel Saab (UK), expressed his delight, saying,”This vintage car rally reminds us of the significance to recognize the importance of preserving our heritage for future generations. Vintage cars are not just vehicles; they are a symbol of our history, culture, and the progress we have made over the years. They tell stories of bygone eras, and each vehicle in the rally holds a piece of our collective memory. The Noormahal Palace itself stands tall as a testament to our rich heritage. This magnificent palace, with its regal architecture and opulent interiors, showcases the grandeur of the past. It stands as a reminder of the artistry and craftsmanship that thrived in our country for centuries.”
Set against the backdrop of Noormahal Palace, an architectural marvel inspired by Mughal and Rajputana schools of design, the rally evoked a sense of regal nostalgia. The ornate palace, with its intricate details and grandeur, provided the perfect setting for these vintage treasures, merging the past and the present in a seamless symphony of elegance.
In the heart of India’s history and culture, the Vintage Car Rally at Noormahal Palace painted a picture of luxury and heritage intertwined, showcasing the magic that vintage automobiles bring to life. As the engines roared and the wheels turned, history was reborn, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of India’s motoring legacy.
