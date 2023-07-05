Celebrate World Chocolate Day with irresistible treats at Magnolia Bakery, Shangri-La Bengaluru, Brik Oven, Hard Rock Cafe and more!

Celebrate World Chocolate Day with Shangri-La Bengaluru

(Bengaluru, June 2023) Shangri-La Bengaluru is delighted to invite chocolate enthusiasts and connoisseurs to indulge in a decadent celebration of World Chocolate Day at b Café Pastry. Chef Manikandan Sivamoorthy, executive pastry chef at Shangri-La Bengaluru and a master of his craft has curated a selection of handcrafted chocolate delights featuring the note-worthy Hand-sculpted Trompe L’Oeil Cherry and Visible Inclusion Chocolate Bars to mark the special occasion.

The Hand-sculpted Trompe L’Oeil Cherry is brought together with morello cherry jam that combines cherry and chocolate Cremieux, unveiling a harmonious blend of tangy cherry and rich chocolate with each bite while leaving a lasting impression. This Instagram-worthy dessert is not only visually captivating but also a treat for both the eyes and taste buds.

Chocolate lovers can embark on a journey of pure chocolate indulgence with meticulously crafted Visible Inclusion Chocolate Bars. Chef Sivamoorthy presents a trio of single-origin delights, each carefully selected for its unique characteristics. Discover the robust flavours of the 72% Venezuela variant enhanced by the delightful crunch of cacao nibs. Immerse yourself in the velvety smoothness of the 32.6% Java milk chocolate infused with the roasted goodness of hazelnuts. Lastly, experience the perfect balance of sweetness and depth with the medium-dark 60% Grenada, adorned with delicate Mona Lisa cacao pearls.

These treats are available at b Café Pastry at Shangri-La Bengaluru and start at INR 350 plus taxes.

About Shangri-La:

Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.

Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Shangri-La Circle is a transformation of Shangri-La Group’s award-winning Golden Circle loyalty programme – a new contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless and full of possibilities. Shangri-La Circle offers members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group’s portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities and family experiences.

World Chocolate Day Specials at Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery celebrates World Chocolate Day with an exquisite range of chocolatey specials. Choose from the Chocolate Hazelnut Hand Pie – a buttery pie crust filled with rich Nutella and sweet raspberry jam while finished with a decadent Nutella glaze; Double Fudge Brownie – soft and chewy classic chocolate fudgy brownie; Mocha Cheesecake – a delightful chocolate and coffee flavoured cheesecake topped with whipped cream & chocolate shavings; and last but not the least the limited-run Chocolate Tres Leches – a light & airy chocolate sponge cake made with three different kinds of milk and topped with whipped cream & chocolate shavings.

Just like all the desserts at Magnolia Bakery, these chocolate goodies are freshly made by hand daily!

● AVAILABILITY: Available until stock lasts in store!

● LOCATION & PHONE:

– J.K. Plaza, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, +91 96067 46364

– RMZ Ecoworld, Sarjapur, Bengaluru, +91 99809 99943

– Phoenix Market City, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, +91 98453 32233

– Forum Mall, Prestige Falcon City, Konanakunte, Bengaluru, +91 99026 42266

● PRICE: Starts at INR 165/- plus taxes

World Chocolate Day Indulgence at Brik Oven

This World Chocolate Day, Brik Oven brings a week-long indulgence of two delicious desserts putting chocolate in the spotlight.

The Matilda Cake – indulge in the decadent Matilda Cake, a rich and moist chocolate delight layered with velvety ganache, creating a heavenly dessert that will transport you to chocolate paradise.

The Chocolate Mousse – indulge your senses with the luscious Chocolate Mousse, a silky and smooth dessert made from the finest quality chocolate, delicately whipped to create a light and airy texture, for a mouth-watering take on this classic dessert.

When: 7th July to 13th July 2023

Where: Across all Brik Oven outlets in Bengaluru

Timings: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Price: INR 350/- onwards plus taxes

Contact: +91 9606433655

World Chocolate Day: Hard Rock Cafe features an irresistible Hot Fudge Brownie

June 2023, Bangalore: Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru is thrilled to announce its indulgent celebration of World Chocolate Day with a show-stopping creation – the Hot Fudge Brownie. All chocolate lovers around can savour this heavenly dessert.

Served in a giant margarita glass, this indulgent creation features a warm chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream. The brownie is lavishly drizzled with a rich, velvety hot fudge sauce, and garnished with a generous sprinkle of chocolate sprinkles. A dollop of fresh whipped cream adds a touch of dreamy decadence, while a vibrant cherry crowns this indulgent masterpiece.

Drop in at Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru and relish this decadent delight.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe St Marks Road, Bengaluru

Hard Rock Cafe St Marks Road, Bengaluru Timings: 12 pm – 12 am

12 pm – 12 am Costing: INR 525 plus taxes

INR 525 plus taxes Contact: 080 6122 4722

Enjoy Chocolate French Desserts at Amiel Gourmet This World Chocolate Day

On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, Amiel Gourmet, a collective establishment of modern French cuisine in Bengaluru, invites you to indulge in their exquisite chocolate creations. Delight in the perfection of their decadent Chocolate Eclairs, which boast a luscious pastry cream filling and a delectable Chocolate Glaze. Alternatively, savour their noteworthy and trendy, AG Croissant – a chocolate-based round croissant for a delightful experience that is sure to captivate your taste buds.

● AVAILABILITY: Available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., everyday

● LOCATION & PHONE: Sahakaranagar Outlet, +91 88844 41259

● PRICE: Starts at INR 190/- plus taxes