Burger Singh plans expansion in MP, to hire 50 employees for 3 new outlets in Bhopal

The QSR chain is set to launch 3 outlets in Bhopal and 22 more in Madhya Pradesh

Burger Singh plans to hire 50 personnel in the state to support its launch

23rd May 2023, New Delhi : Burger Singh, the largest ‘Made-in-India’ burger chain in India, has revealed its expansion strategy for Madhya Pradesh. With the opening of three new outlets in Bhopal, the business aims to become the primary destination for desi burger lovers in the city. These plans will help meet the rising demand for Burger Singh’s flavourful burgers and solidify its standing in the region’s food industry. Across Madhya Pradesh, the brand expects to establish 22 new locations in multiple cities, offering its signature flavours and unique gourmet offerings. Burger Singh has two outlets operational at DB City Mall and HDB Plaza in Bhopal.

In line with these expansion plans, the company is also recruiting 50 employees including skilled chefs, enthusiastic front-of-house staff, and efficient operations personnel in Bhopal. Burger Singh prides itself on providing a diverse selection of tasty, desi and extravagant burgers.

“We are proud to be India’s first and largest homegrown burger chain. As a brand, we constantly seek to evolve and provide customers with innovative and exciting options. Our commitment to quality, affordability, and convenience has made us a trusted choice not just for fast food lovers across the country but also for budding entrepreneurs who want to become a part of the Burger Singh story.” said Rahul Seth, Co-founder of Burger Singh.

Burger Singh takes pride in its extensive menu, offering a variety of flavourful and indulgent burgers that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. With a perfect blend of Indian and international flavours, Burger Singh continues to redefine the burger experience, setting itself apart from the competition.

The new Burger Singh outlets in Bhopal are scheduled to open in the coming months, and the brand looks forward to welcoming customers to experience their mouthwatering burgers.

“Expanding our footprint in Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh is an exciting milestone for Burger Singh,” said Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder and CEO at Burger Singh. “We have been overwhelmed by the response and love from the people of Bhopal, and are thrilled to bring our gourmet burgers to even more locations. Our focus remains on delivering flavourful experiences and creating a lasting bond with our customers.” he added.