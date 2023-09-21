Shangri-La Bengaluru Celebrates Eight Years of Excellence

(Bengaluru, 21st September 2023) Shangri-La Bengaluru, the iconic 19-storey hotel situated in the heart of the city’s bustling central business district, is set to mark its eighth anniversary. With its breathtaking cityscape vistas showcased throughout its various dining outlets, this year’s anniversary celebration promises to be more exciting than ever before. Guests can partake in special weekend offers available from 22 to 24 September 2023, enhancing the joy of this momentous occasion.

Indulge in delicious dining experiences at INR 888, lavish staycations at INR 8888 and luxurious spa offers curated to pamper, marking eight years of ‘Finding Your Shangri-La’ in Bengaluru.

Celebrate in style with a spectacular and exclusive staycation that offers luxurious accommodation for two, a sumptuous breakfast at b Café and a delectable three-course meal at any of Shangri-La Bengaluru’s renowned restaurants. Special in-room amenities, happy hours at HYPE, extended check-out time and more are on offer. Priced at just INR 8888 plus taxes for double occupancy, stays are valid from 22 to 24 September 2023.

Adding to the culinary extravaganza, guests can indulge in a three-course Indian feast at Ssaffron, a degustation Chinese fare at Shang Palace, a delicious Italian meal at Caprese, or an authentic Japanese set menu at Yataii, available for lunch and dinner at the exclusive anniversary price of INR 888 plus taxes, per person. Experience a feast with an extravagant all-you-can-eat buffet at b Café, featuring a delectable array of culinary delights from around the world, including salads, Asian specialities, sushi, grills, European classics, Indian favourites and an irresistible dessert spread.

For those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, guests can purchase eight treatments and receive an additional eight treatments, doubling the enjoyment of the offer. These spa vouchers are redeemable for one year and are valid for 90-minute treatments only.

Join in commemorating this remarkable milestone, creating lasting memories, as Shangri-La Bengaluru continues to redefine luxury.

For more information, guests can call (91 80) 4512 6100

Email: [email protected]