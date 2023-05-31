Zomato Collaborates with Dial4242 to Extend Medical Support via Mobile Medical Units to Delivery Partners

Zomato, the food ordering and delivery platform, has collaborated with Dial4242 to provide ambulance services and medical support through mobile medical units (MMUs) to delivery partners. With the MMU, the delivery partners associated with Zomato can get their free health check ups and eye testing done at convenient locations.

Dial4242 is India’s largest app-based ambulance aggregator, present across 735 cities with a network of 12000+ ambulances, and known for its efficient and reliable emergency medical services. Dial4242 has been safeguarding the lives of more than 40 lakh individuals, including those associated with brands like the Tata Group of Companies, Kelloggs, Marico, amongst others.

The MMUs are currently set up in Delhi and Gurgaon. Within two weeks of MMUs’ deployment, approximately ~500 delivery partners have leveraged the MMUs for their health and well-being.

Commenting on the initiatives, Rinshul Chandra (COO, food ordering and delivery business. Zomato,) said, “At Zomato, the well-being of our delivery partners is of utmost importance to us. We have been leveraging Dial4242’s ambulance services since January 2023, in our endeavour to provide 24×7 ambulance support to our delivery partners across India. Strengthening our association with Dial4242 further with the Mobile Medical Unit setups, we aim to provide preventative healthcare support to our delivery partners. With this initiative, we intend to foster a culture of care and safety within the Zomato ecosystem.”

“We are glad to have been able to deliver efficient tracking of ambulances through our high-tech platform that helps track the nearest ambulance in real time. Our extended collaboration with Zomato for such lifesaving initiatives encourages us to keep on building better processes and systems to be able to fulfil our mission of making ambulances available to each and every Indian within 10 minutes”, says Jeetendra, Lalwani, Co-Founder, Dial4242 Ambulance Services.

“This initiative underlines the positive outloo++k of the delivery industry and ecommerce players towards the welfare of their delivery partners. We look forward to fostering strong partnerships with other brands in the industry”, Says Atin Verma COO, Dial4242 ambulance services.

Please check https://www.dial4242.com/ for more details.