Press Release
Celebrate this Holi with a rich and flavourful Dinner Buffet at Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune
Celebrate the festive occasion of Holi by coming together with loved ones, enjoying playful activities, sharing laughter, letting go of grudges, and mending relationships that may have been strained. What could be a more perfect way to do so than by indulging in a delightful and tranquil dinner? Rejoice the festival of colours with a luxurious dinner buffet at Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune, on 8th March from 7pm onwards.
Savour the diverse and flavourful regional delicacies that will transport you on a gastronomic expedition from the culturally-rich state of Rajasthan to the mouth-watering chaat to delectable dishes from Maharashtra. Indulge in traditional dishes like Dal Panchmela, Bati, Gatta Curry, Ker Sangri, to chatpata chaat like Sakarkand Ki Chaat, Taaze Phalon Ki Chaat, Paan Ki Chaat accompanied with Daulat Ki Chaat to Amboli with Kombdi Cha Rassa, Kaalya Watana Chi Usal and Puran Poli with Ghee.
The buffet also includes dishes from delectable Awadhi cuisine like Aminabadi Haleem, Kathal Ki Biryani, Raan and Khasta Warqi Paratha as well as Salad plates painted with colourful purees.
End your meal with delicious Indian sweets like Gujiya, Malpua, Motichoor Ladoo, and Mysore Pak as well as this year’s Pune Sugar Box signature international mithai bar to satiate your sweet desire.
So come join us for a colourful dinner buffet at Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune!
- What: Celebrate this Holi with rich flavourful Dinner Buffet at Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune
- Where: Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune
- When: 8th March 2023
- Time: 7pm to 11pm
- Price: Rs. 2499 plus taxes
- For Reservations: 02067456745 or +91 9168603850
- Link: https://www.conradpune.com/
RECENT POSTS
Dahanu Celebrates “StreeRang,” A Unique Event to Felicitate and Celebrate Nari Shakti from Palghar and adjoining areas
The two-day event depicted the local culture and was marked with numerous activities to celebrate and empower local women. Dahanu,...
Rage Coffee expands its product portfolio enters new Ready to drink cold coffee segment
New Delhi, March 28th, 2023: The scorching summer sun always takes a big sip from your energy levels and drains you...
McDonald’s India- North and East Opens Restaurants with No Onion No Garlic Menu enroute the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi
Offering a 100% Vegetarian Menu, the restaurants are located at New Track- Tarakote Marg and Ardhkuwari Jammu, 16 March...
Gynoveda, Ayurveda-backed women’s healthcare startup, raises $10M in Series A funding led by India Alternatives Fund
Eyes democratising Ayurveda-enabled curative solutions from puberty to menopause for 1 Million women of India Round also saw participation from...
Butterfly Ayurveda organizes exclusive Women’s Day Wellness Workshop
New Delhi, March 09, 2023: With Women’s Day right around the corner, preparation for the celebrations and revelries have begun....