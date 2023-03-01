Celebrate this Holi with a rich and flavourful Dinner Buffet at Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune

Celebrate the festive occasion of Holi by coming together with loved ones, enjoying playful activities, sharing laughter, letting go of grudges, and mending relationships that may have been strained. What could be a more perfect way to do so than by indulging in a delightful and tranquil dinner? Rejoice the festival of colours with a luxurious dinner buffet at Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune, on 8th March from 7pm onwards.

Savour the diverse and flavourful regional delicacies that will transport you on a gastronomic expedition from the culturally-rich state of Rajasthan to the mouth-watering chaat to delectable dishes from Maharashtra. Indulge in traditional dishes like Dal Panchmela, Bati, Gatta Curry, Ker Sangri, to chatpata chaat like Sakarkand Ki Chaat, Taaze Phalon Ki Chaat, Paan Ki Chaat accompanied with Daulat Ki Chaat to Amboli with Kombdi Cha Rassa, Kaalya Watana Chi Usal and Puran Poli with Ghee.

The buffet also includes dishes from delectable Awadhi cuisine like Aminabadi Haleem, Kathal Ki Biryani, Raan and Khasta Warqi Paratha as well as Salad plates painted with colourful purees.

End your meal with delicious Indian sweets like Gujiya, Malpua, Motichoor Ladoo, and Mysore Pak as well as this year’s Pune Sugar Box signature international mithai bar to satiate your sweet desire.

So come join us for a colourful dinner buffet at Coriander Kitchen, Conrad Pune!