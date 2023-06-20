Coffee Lovers Rejoice! A Study Shows that Coffee can Prevent Liver Cancer

A study conducted by the University of Southampton along with researchers from the University of Edinburgh analyzed a whole of lot data. From 26 observational studies involving more than 2.25 million participants! They have come to the conclusion that coffee is indeed beneficial for your liver and can even prevent liver cancer.

The team set out to look at the effect of drinking between one and five cups of caffeinated coffee a day on hepatocellular cancer (HCC), the second leading cause of death from cancer worldwide.Due to poor prognosis and high frequency, China and South East Asia are especially affected.It mostly develops in people who are already suffering from chronic liver disease.

It is estimated that, by 2030, the number of new cases annually will have risen by about 50 per cent to more than 1.2 million.

Just a Cup can make a Difference

The researchers found that drinking just one cup of coffee a day was associated with a 20 per cent reduction in the risk of developing HCC. Two cups were associated with a 35 per cent reduction, and up to five cups with a 50 per cent reduction.

There was little data available above five cups a day to show what effect increasing consumption further may have.

Lead author Dr. Oliver Kennedy noted that “We’re not suggesting that everyone should start drinking five cups of coffee a day though. There needs to be more investigation into the potential harms of high coffee-caffeine intake, and there is evidence it should be avoided in certain groups such as pregnant women.”

The compound molecules found in coffee possess anti-inflammatory, anti carcinogenic, antioxidant, and other beneficial properties which scientists believe may explain the lower rates of chronic liver disease and liver cancer experienced by coffee-drinkers.

“We have shown that coffee reduces cirrhosis and also liver cancer in a dose-dependent manner. Coffee has also been reported to reduce the risk of death from many other causes. Our research adds to the evidence that, in moderation, coffee can be a wonderful natural medicine.” said Professor Peter Hayes, of the University

Dr Kennedy also added: “The next step now is for researchers to investigate the effectiveness, through randomised trials, of increased coffee consumption for those at risk of liver cancer.”

Coffee also has the power to help reduce risk of depression, colorectal cancer, protect against parkinsons disease and fight muscular pain.

So the next time some one berates you for drinking that extra cup of coffee, Tell them that its for a lively liver.