Chennai
Bobby’s Bistro organises a Mocktail Workshop on March 8th
Don’t mock me, unless you’re making me a mocktail.
Bobby’s Bistro on North Boag road is coming up with a Mocktail workshop on 8th March in honour of Women’s Day. The workshop will be from 4-6 pm and is open to all. We hear that the first 20 registrations walk in free.
Limited seats though, so we’d call 044 65486548 right about now.
