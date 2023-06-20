Bobby’s Bistro organises a Mocktail Workshop on March 8th

Don’t mock me, unless you’re making me a mocktail.

Bobby’s Bistro on North Boag road is coming up with a Mocktail workshop on 8th March in honour of Women’s Day. The workshop will be from 4-6 pm and is open to all. We hear that the first 20 registrations walk in free.

Limited seats though, so we’d call 044 65486548 right about now.