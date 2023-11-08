Signatures by The Leela: The Joy of Gifting

Bengaluru, November 2023- Diwali holds a special place in the hearts of millions around the world. This joyous occasion symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and the victory of good over evil. Families and friends come together to celebrate with enthusiasm – sharing love, laughter, and heartfelt gifts. As the season of Diwali approaches, the anticipation of sharing tokens of affection and spreading happiness grows. It’s a time to express your warm wishes and appreciation for those whom you hold dear. And what better way to do so than by presenting them with a thoughtfully curated Diwali gift hamper.

As we embrace the spirit of festivity, The Leela Palace Bengaluru presents a collection of thoughtfully curated, gourmet delights that exude warmth and good cheer. Each offering is a medley of rich Indian flavours and delicacies, meticulously conceptualized and crafted to perfection. With these selections, we extend our warmest festive wishes to enhance the joy of giving.

Choose from an exquisite selection of hampers and celebrate the true spirit of the festivities:

Luxury Extravaganza:

Hamper Cost: INR 18,000 plus taxes

Indulge in the opulence of traditional Indian sweets, gourmet teas, fine oils, exotic snacks, and a touch of luxury with our scented candles and bath amenities. This hamper is designed to elevate your festive celebrations.

From delectable Traditional Indian sweets to the exotic flavours of Pravahana – Teas of the world, and the rich goodness of Avocado and Olive oils, this collection showcases the finest in taste and elegance. The Brawny Bear Trio of Honey adds a touch of sweetness, while the Leela Signature granola and cookies provide a delightful crunch. To complement your tea or coffee, we’ve included TGL coffee and a variety of roasted nuts and seeds. To set the mood, you’ll also find Tishya by The Leela scented candles, bath amenities, and a range of festive decor, including handcrafted diyas and a toran.

2. Treasures By Leela:

Hamper Cost: INR 15,000 plus taxes

Discover a treasure trove of Leela Signature nuts, gourmet sweets, cookies, and a blend of fine teas. This hamper is perfect for those who appreciate both taste and luxury.

It includes Leela Signature nuts and an assortment of Tishya by The Leela scented candles, bath amenities, and hand care duo. You can indulge in Traditional Indian sweets, savor Leela Signature granola and cookies, and keep your beverages warm with a Leela travel mug. This collection also incorporates auspicious silver coins, handcrafted diyas, and a festive toran, making it perfect for celebrating special occasions.

3. Tasteful Indulgence:

Hamper Cost: INR 12,000 plus taxes

Enjoy a delightful array of traditional sweets, premium chocolates, teas, oils, and other delectable treats. This hamper is a sophisticated choice for the discerning palate.

It features a selection of Traditional Indian sweets, Paul and Mike Farm to Bar chocolate, Pravahana – Teas of the world, Olive oil, and Les Confitures fruit jam. For a touch of sweetness, the Brawny Bear Trio of Honey complements the Lemon, Sea Salt & Extra Virgin Olive Oil Crackers. The collection also includes a variety of roasted nuts and seeds, Leela Signature cookies, Tishya by The Leela scented candles, an auspicious silver coin, handcrafted diyas, and a festive toran.

4. Gourmet Moments:

Hamper Cost: INR 10,000 plus taxes

Savor the essence of traditional sweets, artisanal honey, organic teas and a medley of gourmet delights. This hamper is a collection of moments to cherish.

It combines the rich flavours of Traditional Indian sweets with the wholesome goodness of Brawny Bear’s Trio of Honey. Organic T-Tales tea offers a unique tea experience, while Leela Signature granola and Almond brittle add delightful textures. The collection includes Date-Sweetened Nut Butters, Pravahana teas, Leela Signature Cookies, and a variety of roasted nuts and seeds, as well as the refreshing TGL coffee. Complete your indulgence with Loacker Quadratini Wafers and beautifully handcrafted Diyas and a festive toran for a touch of festivity.

5. Delicious Delights:

Hamper Cost: INR 7,500 plus taxes

Delight in Traditional Sweets, Roasted Nuts, Cookies, Granola, and Premium Oils. This hamper is a delightful assortment of sweet and savory treats.

It offers a selection of Traditional Indian sweets, roasted nuts and seeds, and salted pistachios. The Leela Signature Cookies and Granola add a delightful twist, while the Almond brittle and premium oil set provide a touch of indulgence. Organic T-Tales tea and Date sweetened nut butters bring unique flavours to the mix. This collection is complemented by handcrafted diyas and a festive toran, perfect for celebrating special moments.

6. Scents of Season:

Hamper Cost: INR 6,000 plus taxes

Immerse yourself in the aroma of traditional sweets, scented candles, and fragrant teas. This hamper offers a sensory experience to enhance the festivities combining the aroma of Traditional Indian sweets with the crunch of roasted nuts and seeds. Salted pistachios and cashews add balance to the mix, along with Leela Signature cookies. Enjoy a cup of Organic T-Tales tea in a stylish travel mug, and create a pleasant ambiance with the IRIS Amogha Fragrance Vaporizer. Handcrafted diyas and a festive toran complete this collection, making it ideal for setting the mood.

7. Artisanal Treats:

Hamper Cost: INR 5,000 plus taxes

Relish traditional sweets, artisanal snacks, and handmade treats. This hamper is a celebration of culinary craftsmanship.

It combines the richness of Traditional Indian sweets with the crunch of roasted nuts and seeds, salted pistachios, and cashews. The Leela Signature Cookies and Granola provide a delightful contrast, while the Almond brittle adds a touch of sweetness. This collection also includes handcrafted diyas and a festive toran to enhance the festive spirit.

Customized hampers are available upon request, and delivery is available at an additional charge.

To place your order or inquire about our hamper options, kindly contact us at +91-89519 74424 or email us at [email protected]. Celebrate the festive season with Signatures by The Leela and make it truly memorable!

