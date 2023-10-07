Guess who’s back? Back again!

Monkey Bar is back in Bengaluru Only this time it’s Edgy-ier…Vibe-ier…Booz-ier!

#GoBananas

Bengaluru, 4th October 2023: Monkey Bar – India’s first and favourite gastropub (part of the Olive Group of restaurants) is set to make a return to Bengaluru, rekindling its cherished relationship with the city. Set on the first floor of the newly refurbished The Museum building, Monkey Bar overlooks Bengaluru’s buzzing Museum Road.

The newly imagined gastropub of today promises a delicious culinary adventure (don’t worry, our beloved burgers are still on the menu), great cocktails and everything else that makes for a fun time out.