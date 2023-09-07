Discover the Taste Of Luxury At Pangeo – The Ultimate High-End Lounge and Bar in Brigade Road, Bengaluru!

Devoted to providing global experiences one can experience elegance and opulence at Pangeo

Bengaluru, July 2023: Pangeo, a high-end lounge and bar, is thrilled to announce its grand launch, at the heart of Brigade Road, Bengaluru. Pangeo promises to transport its guests to a world of epicurean experiences, where gastronomy and community come together to create a remarkable destination like no other.

At Pangeo, culinary excellence takes the stage, offering visitors with a wide variety of delectable delights. The food selection has been carefully curated to ensure the diners take a global culinary tour across cuisines. Even the pickiest palates will be satisfied by Pangeo’s selections, which range from superb starters to sumptuous main courses and desserts. Pangeo offers a fantastic selection of drinks to go along with the excellent dining experience. The bar offers a wide variety of expertly made cocktails, hand-selected wines and top-quality spirits. Expert mixologists are prepared to improve customers’ experiences with unique, palate-tempting concoctions.

Pangeo is inspired by the concept of a supercontinent that brings the world together. It represents a fusion of cultures, flavors, and sensations. The name itself symbolizes the unified global experience it offers, inviting seekers to find their world within its walls. Beyond just epicurean indulgence, Pangeo wants to deliver a complete sensory experience by introducing luxurious exclusive lounges – Chivas XV and UB Lounge for the first time in India. Both lounges are meticulously curated, offering lavish setups for a truly immersive experience.

The audiences are sure to get enveloped in an ambiance that evokes a sense of wonder and enchantment. The stunning contemporary interiors and ambiance transports one to a world of elegance and sophistication.

Unparalleled Experiences Await

At the heart of Pangeo lies India’s first Chivas XV Lounge, an exclusive haven that combines luxury, nature, and exquisite craftsmanship like never before. The Chivas XV Lounge invites guests to immerse themselves in an exceptional fusion of flavors, where the finest Chivas Regal whiskies take center stage. One can witness unique tasting experiences, serve rituals, and much more within the captivating ambiance of the Chivas XV Lounge.

Adding to the extraordinary experiences within Pangeo is the introduction of India’s first UB Lounge. Designed for beer lovers seeking camaraderie and exceptional brews, the UB Lounge at Pangeo provides a space for friends to gather, bond, and savor the finest selection of beers exclusively by United Breweries.

Menu crafted with care for exquisite indulgence

Pangeo takes pride in its exceptional culinary offerings, featuring a menu that showcases unique dishes and cocktails crafted with care. The team at Pangeo understands the importance of using high-quality ingredients, and as such, they specially curate their menu using all-natural flavors, homemade syrups, sodas, and mixers. Each dish and cocktail is a work of art, meticulously created to deliver an unforgettable taste experience. Drawing inspiration from forgotten classic dishes, Pangeo skillfully combines old-world charm with modern twists, catering to the refined palates of today’s discerning diners. Every bite and sip at Pangeo is a journey through flavors, where traditional favorites are reinvented to delight and captivate the senses.

Discover a Culinary Odyssey at Pangeo

Pangeo offers a captivating fusion of various cultures under one roof. With a diverse range of cuisines to choose from, including a blend of South and North Indian delights, Pan Asian specialties, Continental classics, and Mediterranean favorites, guests are spoiled for choice with over 150 dishes on the menu. Indulge in an array of mouthwatering appetizers, such as the Veg Loaded Wonton and Bang Bang Mushroom for vegetarians, or savor the Buffalo Chicken with Blue Cheese Sauce and Chicken Panzeroti—a unique take on India’s traditional moon-shaped deep-fried pastry, Karanji—for non-vegetarian delights. Explore the innovative Haleem Baklava, a savory twist on beloved filo-layered pastries, or savor the Ross Omelette, a Goan street delicacy, Peri Peri Tandoori Prawns, Naga Pork Bites, and Amritsari Fish Tikka for an explosion of flavors. For the main course, Pangeo presents personal-sized meal bowls that satisfy and delight. Sample the Sticky Rice with Butter Garlic Sauce, Shahi Gosht Pulao, Crab Meat Rice Bowl, and Cajun Grill Fish Aglio Glass Noodles—a tantalizing blend of global flavors that will leave your taste buds craving more. Pangeo’s oval-shaped pizzas are a feast for both the eyes and the palate, with a soft yet crunchy crust and a delightful assortment of flavorful toppings that harmonize perfectly. And if that’s not enough, the menu expands further to include delectable options like Burgers, Sushi, and Bao, offering an indulgent experience for every craving. With its unparalleled menu, Pangeo is set to captivate food enthusiasts and leave a lasting impression on Bengaluru‘s vibrant culinary landscape.

World of Exquisite Cocktails at Pangeo

Pangeo goes beyond epicureanism to craft a remarkable cocktail experience. The menu at Pangeo features a delightful selection of both rare classics and innovative concoctions that are sure to entice the taste buds and enthrall the senses. Indulge in timeless favorites like the Michelada, Penicillin, French 75, and White Russian, each expertly prepared to perfection. For those seeking adventure, Pangeo presents unique and inventive cocktails such as High on Ragi, which showcases the renowned finger millet as the star ingredient, as well as the intriguing creations of My Garrison and Strangest Things. Adding to the allure, Pangeo introduces the pioneering concept of “Cocktail Tree,” which serves six cocktails served together (all different spirits and different flavours). From selecting their preferred spirit and brands to elevating flavors and garnishing with Pangeo’s in-house flavored sodas and tonics, guests can engage with skilled bartenders to curate a personalized cocktail that harmonizes perfectly with their unique palate. Additionally, Pangeo offers an array of delectable mocktails, including the must-try delights of Obelisk and Cleopatra, promising a non-alcoholic journey just as captivating. Embark on an extraordinary mixological voyage at Pangeo, where each sip tells a story and every cocktail is an artful masterpiece.

Enthralling Ambiance

Step into the enchanting world of Pangeo and prepare to be mesmerized by its breathtaking ambiance. Every aspect of the contemporary design has been meticulously curated to create a space that effortlessly embodies elegance and sophistication. The interior of Pangeo is an exquisite fusion of mystery and chic aesthetics. As you enter the bar area, you’ll be captivated by the allure of hieroglyphs adorning the walls, transporting you to a realm of ancient secrets and hidden meanings. These intricate symbols add a touch of mystique to the ambiance, intriguing guests and sparking their curiosity.

Complementing the mysterious allure are the tropical elements woven seamlessly into the architectural and interior setup. Lush greenery, reminiscent of exotic jungles, finds its place among the sleek and modern design, creating a harmonious blend of nature and contemporary sophistication. The vibrant foliage adds a refreshing burst of color, evoking a sense of tranquility and serenity within the bustling atmosphere. The place has been spread over 16000 Sq. ft. with a capacity to host 450 guests. Pangeo is a place where one can escape the ordinary and embark on a sensory journey that stimulates both the palate and the soul.

Music and memorable nights

As the sun dips below the horizon, Pangeo undergoes a captivating transformation, evolving into an exhilarating high-energy bar and lounge that sets pulses racing. The atmosphere becomes charged with an electrifying energy, as the vibrant beats of techno, afro, and house music fill the air, creating an irresistible rhythm that beckons guests to let loose and surrender to the night.

Pangeo’s nightlife experience is unparalleled, offering an immersive journey where music, ambience, and libations seamlessly merge to create an unforgettable adventure. The carefully curated playlist, meticulously selected by skilled DJs, sets the tone for an evening of pulsating energy and infectious vibes. The euphoric melodies and infectious rhythms create a vibrant backdrop that elevates the spirits and fuels the dance floor.

Pangeo invites guests to embark on an extraordinary journey where luxury, innovation, and hospitality converge. Discover a world of unexplored experiences and create memories that will last a lifetime. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the uncharted realms of Pangeo, savor exceptional cuisine, sample exquisite beverages, and revel in the captivating entertainment.

Pangeo

Address: 4th floor, 171 – 172, Forum Rex Walk, Brigade Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

For reservation call: +91 96076 95555

Timings: Open 7 days a week from 12:00 noon to 1.00 AM. (subject to Govt. notifications)

Admission Policy: Persons below the age of 21 years are permitted on all days till 7 pm only

Average meal for two (with Alcohol): Rs. 3200/-

IG Handle: https://instagram.com/pangeo_blr?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

