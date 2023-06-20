Connect with us

Food Jewellery Round 2: You certainly will want to eat these

1 week ago

We know we’ve been down this road before. But we’ve got another foodie living the Food-ista dream here. Norihito Hatanaka has come out with a line of earrings, rings and chains that are absolutely drool-friendly. You might just find yourself picking up a fork. Just remember, plastic, not too tasty. No matter how amazing it looks. 

1. Spaghetti on your head

 fake-food-accessories-4

2. Egg Noodle Choke

fake-food-accessories-3

3. Burger me up

 hatanaka4__700

4. Bacon and head for one

 hatanaka7__700

5. Doughnuts with a Jewellery Glaze

 hatanaka11__700

6. The (Y)ear of Spaghetti

 fake-food-accessories-2

7. Eggs to Ring

 hatanaka10__700

8. The French know how to toast

 hatanaka2__700

9. Gonna eat my Bacon wristband

hatanaka5__700

10. Curry in a Hurry

fake-food-accessories-1

 

