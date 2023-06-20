News
If You Love Dogs And Food You Have To Follow This Adorable Instagram Account
If we’re being frank, we all know that dogs are so much better than humans. And, to be honest, most people would live a long and content life even if all they had was dogs and food. Insta account @dogs_infood photoshops pictures of adorable canines into delicious food.
Unsurprisingly, @dogs_infood is already immensely popular, amassing over 123,000 followers since the account launched in January. And they’ve got some celebrity support as well with Jenna Dewan, and Carrie Fisher’s adorable pooch following the page.
The best part? You can DM the admin who will make you an edit of your pooch in food – ain’t that something?
RECENT POSTS
Rooftop Restaurants In Bengaluru For The Ultimate Evening
With the rains having stopped, and the weather cooling down in the evenings, a meal at a rooftop restaurant seems...
Coffee Lovers Rejoice! A Study Shows that Coffee can Prevent Liver Cancer
A study conducted by the University of Southampton along with researchers from the University of Edinburgh analyzed a whole of...
Best Way To Consume Spinach Is To Make A Smoothie Says Research
Spinach is a nutritious vegetable and is known for its antioxidant properties. But is that antioxidant reaching to you? With...
Roast chicken vindaloo Recipe
Print Recipe Roast chicken vindaloo Spice up your Sunday roast with marinated chicken and vindaloo gravy. And don't be intimidated...
Vikas Khanna Taught Justin Trudeau & His Family How To Roll Rotis
Every single soul who has access to the Internet in India is currently gushing over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...