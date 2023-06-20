Vikas Khanna Taught Justin Trudeau & His Family How To Roll Rotis

Every single soul who has access to the Internet in India is currently gushing over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, who are at present on a state visit to India. PM Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and children Ella (9), Hadrien (3), and Xavier (10) have taken social media by storm with their adorable public appearances in all-Indian costumes and their visits to some of the most iconic destinations in the country including the Taj Mahal, Sabarmati Ashram, and the Golden Temple.

The Trudeau clan’s trip to Amritsar’s Sri Harmandir Sahib spanned beyond paying their respects to the Sikh temple, as they also visited the temple’s community kitchen. Accompanied by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, Punjab’s Minister of Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs, and Museums, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Minister of State Hardeep Singh Puri, Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, and other Canadian officials, the Trudeaus attended the traditional langar and also performed kar seva at the Guru Ram Das Jee Langar hall.

Chef Khanna guided the Canadian PM and his family as they rolled out rotis at the langar hall, where devotees volunteer to do kitchen work and feed visitors. The Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur took to Instagram to share his experience with the Trudeaus, who could be seen hard at work in the community kitchen. “Teaching the beloved Trudeau family to roll Breads at The Holy Golden Temple. The same place where I learnt to cook,” the chef wrote.





During his visit to the temple, Trudeau was honored with a 24-carat gold-plated portrait of the shrine, a gold-plated Siri Sahib, a small six-inch sword along with a siropa, robe of honor and a shawl by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

