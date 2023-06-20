Bengaluru
Rooftop Restaurants In Bengaluru For The Ultimate Evening
With the rains having stopped, and the weather cooling down in the evenings, a meal at a rooftop restaurant seems like the perfect way to end that really long day. Visit these rooftop restaurants in Bengaluru where you can dine at and feel like you’re on top of the world!
LAVELLE ROAD
SPICE TERRACE
Known for: The romantic ambience, and poolside dining.
Cost for Two: INR 3000
Where: JW Marriott, 24/1, Vittal Mallya Road, Lavelle Road, Bangalore
SKYYE
Known for: Their visually stunning open area lounge boasting of under-lit flooring, round-shaped bar with innovative lighting, and the bird-eye city view.
Cost for Two: INR 2,500
Where: Uber Level, 16th Floor, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road, Lavelle Road, Bangalore
CHAARCOALS
Known for: An Alfresco dining experience with exotic kebabs and curries from the North-West Frontier
Cost for Two: INR 750
Where: Regaalis, 40/2, Bangalore 1, Lavelle Road, Bangalore.
KORAMANGALA
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG
Known for: Hottest new gastronomic pub in Koramangala. Enjoy a beer, while you take in the ambience, and escape from Bengaluru’s madness for a little while.
Cost for Two: INR 1200
Where: 612, Basil Montana, 4th Floor, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala 4th Block, Bangalore
OVER THE TOP TERRACE LOUNGE
Known for: Their sunday brunch, and stand-comedy events.
Cost for two: INR 1400
Where: 2, 2nd Floor, 100 Feet Road, Above Enigma, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore
BARLEYZ
Known for: Their wide choice of cuisines from Indian, Chinese and Japanese to Mexican and Italian. The thin crust pizza, prawns, chicken kebab and beer battered fish are must haves! Also known for their live music performances and Sunday brunches which are filling and relaxing.
Cost for Two: INR 2000
Where: 2/3, Above Pantaloons, Sony World Junction, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala 6th Block, Bangalore
OM MADE CAFE
Known for: The romantic ambience with a casual Goan touch. This rooftop shack-like setup serves great lattes, rosemary chicken, smoky lamb burger and there’s unlimited coffee over Sunday brunches!
Cost for Two: INR 1500
Where: 136, Rooftop, Above Gold’s Gym, 1st Cross, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore
THE LOCAL – TERRACE DRINKERY
Known for: The chilli pork! Drool. Also, iIf you’re looking out for a place to chill and watch your favourite football match with no fuss, visit The Local and grab a beer!
Cost for Two: INR 1000
Where: 467, 80 Feet Road, Opposite BMTC Bus Depot, Koramangala 6th Block, Bangalore
THE BLACK PEARL
Known for: Their unique pirate themed setting. Ahoy there, matey. Fancy a bottle o’rum?
Cost for Two: INR 1400
Where: 105, 1st A Cross Road, Jyothi Nivas College Road, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore
FENNY’S LOUNGE AND KITCHEN
Known for: It’s island bar at the center that gives off a very beachy vibe. The cuisine compliments the décor with Mediterranean and European food. They are best known for the pizzas and seafood.
Cost for Two: INR 1800
Where: 115, 3rd Floor, Opposite Raheja Arcade, Koramangala 7th Block, Bangalore
ULSOOR
WATSONS
Known for: Their pocket friendly bar prices and the ambiance over looking the Ulsoor lake.
Cost for Two: INR 1300
Where: Skywalk, 4th Floor, Near Body Craft, Assaye Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore
INDIRANAGAR
BLISTERING BARNACLES
Known for: Their Tintin themed casual pub diner. Also, their tintin inspired menu has cocktails to die for and a lip smacking set of starters.
Cost for Two: INR 1400
Where: 54, 3rd Main, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore
THE HUMMING TREE
Known for: The layout and interiors are quirky and attractive and the food is delicious. One must surely try the honey glazed grilled fish and pizzas as they are to die for. Also, their happy hours extend to Saturday!
Cost for Two: INR 1800
Where: 949, 3rd Floor, 12th Main, Off 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore
TIPPLER – ON THE ROOF
Known for: The vibrant Russian spirit, cocktails, friendly mixologists and retro music.
Cost for Two: INR 1300
Where: 276, Above Girias Showroom, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore
THE FATTY BAO
Known for: Their Pan-Asian cuisine, and their Bao, need I say more?
Cost for Two: INR 2400
Where: 610, 3rd Floor, 12th Main, Off 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore
VAPOUR PUB & BREWERY
Known for: Their home brewed wheat beer, and weekend gigs overlooking 100ft road.
Cost for Two: INR 1500
Where: 773, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore
PUMA SOCIAL
Known for: The classy and gorgeous rooftop lounge, with an outstanding ambience.
Cost for Two: INR 1600
Where: 777-H, Above PUMA Sustainable Store, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore
BRICKLANE
Known for: Their neat, elegant and classy ambiance, ideal for romantic evenings out. And menu of delectable Mediterranean cuisine.
Cost for Two: INR 1800
Where: Escape Hotel & Spa, 770, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore
TROIKA
Known for: Mediterranean, European and Thai food, enjoyed in a mind-blowing ambience.
Cost for Two: INR 1700
Where: 2010, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore
THREE DOTS & A DASH
Known for: The great ambience.
Cost for Two: INR 1300
Where: 840/1,100 Feet Road, Metro Pillar 56-57, Indiranagar, Bangalore
MG ROAD
THE TAO TERRACE
Known for: Their ambience and Pan-Asian delicacies.
Cost for Two: INR 2100
Where: 5th Floor, 1 MG Mall, Opposite Vivanta by Taj, MG Road, Bangalore
EBONY
Known for: The panoramic view of the Bangalore skyline, and their buffets.
Cost for Two: INR 1500
Where: Barton Center, 13th Floor, 84 M.G.Road, MG Road, Bangalore
BLIMEY
Known for: It’s Bollywood night and Sunday brunch.
Cost for Two: INR 200
Where: 1 MG Road Mall, MG Road, Bangalore
YAUATCHA TERRACE
Known for: For exotic cocktail drinks & Exuberant nightlife.
Cost for Two: INR 2500
Where: Level 6, 1 MG Road Mall, MG Road, Bangalore
RESIDENCY ROAD<h/h2>
BANG – THE RITZ CARLTON
Known for: Being one of the classiest spots in Bangalore, the Rtiz Carlton boasts an all white setting with stylish décor. At night it comes to life with world class lighting that overlooks the city of Bangalore.
Cost for Two: INR 3500
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, 99, Residency Road, Bangalore
BANGALORE BREW WORKS
Known for: Their poolside ambience, and great beer.
Cost for Two: INR 1700
Where: 10th Level Prestige Towers, 99/100, Residency Road, Bangalore
MALLESHWARAM
HIGH ULTRA LOUNGE
Known for: Being the highest lounge of South India with a breathtaking view 430 feet above the ground.
Cost for Two: INR 2600
Where: 26/1 , 31st Floor, Dr. Rajkumar Road, World Trade Centre, Brigade Gateway Campus, Malleshwaram, Bangalore
PERSIAN TERRACE
Known for: Their Al-fresco Arabian style dining experience
Cost for Two: INR 2000
Where: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar, Malleshwaram, Bangalore
DOMLUR
LOVESHACK
Known for: Their Goan shack like ambiance, and karaoke nights.
Cost for Two: INR 1600
Where: 541/543, Koramangala Intermediate Ring Road, Krishna Reddy Layout, Domlur, Bangalore
JP NAGAR
BREWSKY
Known for: Their rustic rooftop ambience
Cost for Two: INR 1600
Where: 55, 5th Floor, Goenka Chambers, 19th Main Road, Jeewan Griha Colony, Phase 2, JP Nagar, Bangalore
HAKUNA MATATA
Known for: Their rooftop ambience.
Cost for Two: INR 1200
Where: 1231/35/2, 24th Main, 7th Phase, Opposite Brigade Palm Springs, JP Nagar, Bangalore
SARJAPUR ROAD
KANUA
Known for: An amazing seafood experience
Cost for Two: INR 1450
Where: 6/2, Near Wipro Headquaters, Kaikondrahalli, Sarjapur Road, Bangalore
ROOFTOP GRILL BAR
Known for: Their pocket-friendly menu
Cost for Two: INR 800
Where: 15, Amruta Engg. College Road, Off Sarjapur Road, Kasavanahalli, Bangalore, Sarjapur Road, Bangalore
CHURCH STREET
BEER REPUBLIC
Known for: Their Pirate themed rooftop ambiance.
Cost for Two: INR 2500
Where: 62/63, 2nd Floor, Pavilioin Mall, Church Street, Bangalore
WHITEFIELD
THE TERRACE AT WINDMILLS CRAFTWORKS
Known for: Their rooftop ambiance, wide spread buffet, and one of the best brews in town.
Cost for Two: INR 1800
Where: 331, Road No 5B, EPIP Area, Next to K.T.P.O, Whitefield, Bangalore
SAKE- THE ZURI
Known for: Having one of the best sushi in town.
Cost for Two: INR 2600
Where: The Zuri Hotels, 244 Hoody Village, Rajapalya, Whitefield, Bangalore
So, Bengalurians wherever you are, head to the nearest rooftop restaurants in Bangalore and enjoy an evening, or weekend of fun, laughter, high spirits, and good times!
RECENT POSTS
Rooftop Restaurants In Bengaluru For The Ultimate Evening
With the rains having stopped, and the weather cooling down in the evenings, a meal at a rooftop restaurant seems...
Coffee Lovers Rejoice! A Study Shows that Coffee can Prevent Liver Cancer
A study conducted by the University of Southampton along with researchers from the University of Edinburgh analyzed a whole of...
Best Way To Consume Spinach Is To Make A Smoothie Says Research
Spinach is a nutritious vegetable and is known for its antioxidant properties. But is that antioxidant reaching to you? With...
Roast chicken vindaloo Recipe
Print Recipe Roast chicken vindaloo Spice up your Sunday roast with marinated chicken and vindaloo gravy. And don't be intimidated...
Vikas Khanna Taught Justin Trudeau & His Family How To Roll Rotis
Every single soul who has access to the Internet in India is currently gushing over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...