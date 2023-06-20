Rooftop Restaurants In Bengaluru For The Ultimate Evening

With the rains having stopped, and the weather cooling down in the evenings, a meal at a rooftop restaurant seems like the perfect way to end that really long day. Visit these rooftop restaurants in Bengaluru where you can dine at and feel like you’re on top of the world!

LAVELLE ROAD

SPICE TERRACE



Known for: The romantic ambience, and poolside dining.

Cost for Two: INR 3000

Where: JW Marriott, 24/1, Vittal Mallya Road, Lavelle Road, Bangalore

SKYYE



Known for: Their visually stunning open area lounge boasting of under-lit flooring, round-shaped bar with innovative lighting, and the bird-eye city view.

Cost for Two: INR 2,500

Where: Uber Level, 16th Floor, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road, Lavelle Road, Bangalore

CHAARCOALS



Known for: An Alfresco dining experience with exotic kebabs and curries from the North-West Frontier

Cost for Two: INR 750

Where: Regaalis, 40/2, Bangalore 1, Lavelle Road, Bangalore.

KORAMANGALA

CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG



Known for: Hottest new gastronomic pub in Koramangala. Enjoy a beer, while you take in the ambience, and escape from Bengaluru’s madness for a little while.

Cost for Two: INR 1200

Where: 612, Basil Montana, 4th Floor, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala 4th Block, Bangalore

OVER THE TOP TERRACE LOUNGE



Known for: Their sunday brunch, and stand-comedy events.

Cost for two: INR 1400

Where: 2, 2nd Floor, 100 Feet Road, Above Enigma, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore

BARLEYZ



Known for: Their wide choice of cuisines from Indian, Chinese and Japanese to Mexican and Italian. The thin crust pizza, prawns, chicken kebab and beer battered fish are must haves! Also known for their live music performances and Sunday brunches which are filling and relaxing.

Cost for Two: INR 2000

Where: 2/3, Above Pantaloons, Sony World Junction, 80 Feet Road, Koramangala 6th Block, Bangalore

OM MADE CAFE

Known for: The romantic ambience with a casual Goan touch. This rooftop shack-like setup serves great lattes, rosemary chicken, smoky lamb burger and there’s unlimited coffee over Sunday brunches!

Cost for Two: INR 1500

Where: 136, Rooftop, Above Gold’s Gym, 1st Cross, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore

THE LOCAL – TERRACE DRINKERY



Known for: The chilli pork! Drool. Also, iIf you’re looking out for a place to chill and watch your favourite football match with no fuss, visit The Local and grab a beer!

Cost for Two: INR 1000

Where: 467, 80 Feet Road, Opposite BMTC Bus Depot, Koramangala 6th Block, Bangalore

THE BLACK PEARL



Known for: Their unique pirate themed setting. Ahoy there, matey. Fancy a bottle o’rum?

Cost for Two: INR 1400

Where: 105, 1st A Cross Road, Jyothi Nivas College Road, Koramangala 5th Block, Bangalore

FENNY’S LOUNGE AND KITCHEN



Known for: It’s island bar at the center that gives off a very beachy vibe. The cuisine compliments the décor with Mediterranean and European food. They are best known for the pizzas and seafood.

Cost for Two: INR 1800

Where: 115, 3rd Floor, Opposite Raheja Arcade, Koramangala 7th Block, Bangalore

ULSOOR

WATSONS



Known for: Their pocket friendly bar prices and the ambiance over looking the Ulsoor lake.

Cost for Two: INR 1300

Where: Skywalk, 4th Floor, Near Body Craft, Assaye Road, Ulsoor, Bangalore

INDIRANAGAR

BLISTERING BARNACLES



Known for: Their Tintin themed casual pub diner. Also, their tintin inspired menu has cocktails to die for and a lip smacking set of starters.

Cost for Two: INR 1400

Where: 54, 3rd Main, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

THE HUMMING TREE



Known for: The layout and interiors are quirky and attractive and the food is delicious. One must surely try the honey glazed grilled fish and pizzas as they are to die for. Also, their happy hours extend to Saturday!

Cost for Two: INR 1800

Where: 949, 3rd Floor, 12th Main, Off 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

TIPPLER – ON THE ROOF



Known for: The vibrant Russian spirit, cocktails, friendly mixologists and retro music.

Cost for Two: INR 1300

Where: 276, Above Girias Showroom, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore

THE FATTY BAO



Known for: Their Pan-Asian cuisine, and their Bao, need I say more?

Cost for Two: INR 2400

Where: 610, 3rd Floor, 12th Main, Off 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

VAPOUR PUB & BREWERY



Known for: Their home brewed wheat beer, and weekend gigs overlooking 100ft road.

Cost for Two: INR 1500

Where: 773, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

PUMA SOCIAL



Known for: The classy and gorgeous rooftop lounge, with an outstanding ambience.

Cost for Two: INR 1600

Where: 777-H, Above PUMA Sustainable Store, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

BRICKLANE



Known for: Their neat, elegant and classy ambiance, ideal for romantic evenings out. And menu of delectable Mediterranean cuisine.

Cost for Two: INR 1800

Where: Escape Hotel & Spa, 770, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

TROIKA



Known for: Mediterranean, European and Thai food, enjoyed in a mind-blowing ambience.

Cost for Two: INR 1700

Where: 2010, HAL 2nd Stage, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

THREE DOTS & A DASH



Known for: The great ambience.

Cost for Two: INR 1300

Where: 840/1,100 Feet Road, Metro Pillar 56-57, Indiranagar, Bangalore

MG ROAD

THE TAO TERRACE





Known for: Their ambience and Pan-Asian delicacies.

Cost for Two: INR 2100

Where: 5th Floor, 1 MG Mall, Opposite Vivanta by Taj, MG Road, Bangalore

EBONY





Known for: The panoramic view of the Bangalore skyline, and their buffets.

Cost for Two: INR 1500

Where: Barton Center, 13th Floor, 84 M.G.Road, MG Road, Bangalore

BLIMEY





Known for: It’s Bollywood night and Sunday brunch.

Cost for Two: INR 200

Where: 1 MG Road Mall, MG Road, Bangalore

YAUATCHA TERRACE





Known for: For exotic cocktail drinks & Exuberant nightlife.

Cost for Two: INR 2500

Where: Level 6, 1 MG Road Mall, MG Road, Bangalore

RESIDENCY ROAD<h/h2>

BANG – THE RITZ CARLTON





Known for: Being one of the classiest spots in Bangalore, the Rtiz Carlton boasts an all white setting with stylish décor. At night it comes to life with world class lighting that overlooks the city of Bangalore.

Cost for Two: INR 3500

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, 99, Residency Road, Bangalore

BANGALORE BREW WORKS





Known for: Their poolside ambience, and great beer.

Cost for Two: INR 1700

Where: 10th Level Prestige Towers, 99/100, Residency Road, Bangalore

MALLESHWARAM

HIGH ULTRA LOUNGE



Known for: Being the highest lounge of South India with a breathtaking view 430 feet above the ground.

Cost for Two: INR 2600

Where: 26/1 , 31st Floor, Dr. Rajkumar Road, World Trade Centre, Brigade Gateway Campus, Malleshwaram, Bangalore

PERSIAN TERRACE



Known for: Their Al-fresco Arabian style dining experience

Cost for Two: INR 2000

Where: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar, Malleshwaram, Bangalore

DOMLUR

LOVESHACK



Known for: Their Goan shack like ambiance, and karaoke nights.

Cost for Two: INR 1600

Where: 541/543, Koramangala Intermediate Ring Road, Krishna Reddy Layout, Domlur, Bangalore

JP NAGAR

BREWSKY





Known for: Their rustic rooftop ambience

Cost for Two: INR 1600

Where: 55, 5th Floor, Goenka Chambers, 19th Main Road, Jeewan Griha Colony, Phase 2, JP Nagar, Bangalore

HAKUNA MATATA





Known for: Their rooftop ambience.

Cost for Two: INR 1200

Where: 1231/35/2, 24th Main, 7th Phase, Opposite Brigade Palm Springs, JP Nagar, Bangalore

SARJAPUR ROAD

KANUA



Known for: An amazing seafood experience

Cost for Two: INR 1450

Where: 6/2, Near Wipro Headquaters, Kaikondrahalli, Sarjapur Road, Bangalore

ROOFTOP GRILL BAR





Known for: Their pocket-friendly menu

Cost for Two: INR 800

Where: 15, Amruta Engg. College Road, Off Sarjapur Road, Kasavanahalli, Bangalore, Sarjapur Road, Bangalore

CHURCH STREET

BEER REPUBLIC



Known for: Their Pirate themed rooftop ambiance.

Cost for Two: INR 2500

Where: 62/63, 2nd Floor, Pavilioin Mall, Church Street, Bangalore

WHITEFIELD

THE TERRACE AT WINDMILLS CRAFTWORKS



Known for: Their rooftop ambiance, wide spread buffet, and one of the best brews in town.

Cost for Two: INR 1800

Where: 331, Road No 5B, EPIP Area, Next to K.T.P.O, Whitefield, Bangalore

SAKE- THE ZURI





Known for: Having one of the best sushi in town.

Cost for Two: INR 2600

Where: The Zuri Hotels, 244 Hoody Village, Rajapalya, Whitefield, Bangalore

So, Bengalurians wherever you are, head to the nearest rooftop restaurants in Bangalore and enjoy an evening, or weekend of fun, laughter, high spirits, and good times!