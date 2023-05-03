Fries gone wild! Burger Singh delights customers with new Cheesy Fries on the Menu!

Burger Singh sells a whopping 250 tonnes of Fries in 2022.

Burger Singh aims to sell 70 tonnes of fries and 30 tonnes of cheesy fries over the course of the next 3 months

3rd May, 2023, New Delhi: Burger Singh, the home of Indianised burgers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, Cheesy Fries. Having sold 250 tonnes of fries in FY 2022, Burger Singh aims to sell 70 tonnes of its thickest fries in the industry, and 30 tonnes of cheesy fries in the next 3 months. Burger Singh continues to redefine the Indian fast-food game with its unique and delicious offerings.

Burger Singh’s fries are no ordinary side dish. They come in a variety of mouth-watering flavours that will leave you craving for more. From the tangy Dilli-6 to the exotic Moroccan, the fiery Hot Shock to the ever-popular Classic Salted. Burger Singh’s fries are a true taste sensation that will take your fries game to a whole new level! So, whether you’re a fry fanatic or a burger aficionado, Burger Singh is the place to be.

“Burger Singh provides not just ordinary fries, but an extensive range of eight distinctive flavour profiles. In addition to four types of fries, they offer four more flavour combinations, each seasoning delivering a unique taste, with the Cheesy fries having an added punch of its own through the inclusion of a cheesy sauce.” said Kabir Jeet Singh, CEO, Burger Singh.

Burger Singh, a made in India brand, has emerged as a formidable competitor to international giants in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) category. Since its inception in Gurugram in 2014, it has rapidly expanded across India with nearly 100 outlets and plans to open many more. It has also made its mark in the international market with 3 outlets and a food truck in London, making it the first Indian burger chain to establish an international presence.